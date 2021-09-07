It’s been quite a month for me. It started with a play session with Cletus The Cat. I was playing with him and it got out of control. He ended up scratching and biting my leg. I didn’t think much of it until two days later when my legs wouldn’t work and I ended up collapsing on the floor edging myself between my bed and a shelf. I was there a good hour. Bless Bob’s heart for trying to help me up but it was no use for him. He ended up calling the EMTs to help me up. They eventually got me on my bed and I slept another four hours. I woke up and tried again to get up but I fell again. This time Bob asked my neighbor Charlie to help me up, and we called an ambulance to take me to the hospital. One of our neighbors was part of the crew to help me. They got me up and on a stretcher to go to the ambulance. It was nice to have a welcome and friendly face in the ambulance with me.