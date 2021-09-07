It’s been quite a month for me. It started with a play session with Cletus The Cat. I was playing with him and it got out of control. He ended up scratching and biting my leg. I didn’t think much of it until two days later when my legs wouldn’t work and I ended up collapsing on the floor edging myself between my bed and a shelf. I was there a good hour. Bless Bob’s heart for trying to help me up but it was no use for him. He ended up calling the EMTs to help me up. They eventually got me on my bed and I slept another four hours. I woke up and tried again to get up but I fell again. This time Bob asked my neighbor Charlie to help me up, and we called an ambulance to take me to the hospital. One of our neighbors was part of the crew to help me. They got me up and on a stretcher to go to the ambulance. It was nice to have a welcome and friendly face in the ambulance with me.
I got to the emergency room and immediately was assisted by the staff. Dr. Dohlmeier was on duty that night and he couldn’t have been nicer. He determined that the cat caused the infection that was slowly going up my leg. They checked me into a room and started pumping me up with antibiotics. That eventually did the trick as they caught the infection mid-way and it started to go down again. They had me stay five days for more tests and observations. I eventually came home, did my exercises and started walking again.
I was able to go back to work very part-time again. My co-workers have been great to cover my shifts. Then Friday of that week, I had a procedure at Bryan East. This time the doctor was going to repair my heart. I had a small hole in my heart and they determined it was the cause of my strokes. The procedure took less than an hour and it went flawlessly. The doctor told Bob he was impressed with how well it went. I’ll go back in a month for a follow up. In the meantime I go for several short walks around the house to get stronger.
I can’t thank the nursing staff and doctors at both York General and Bryan East for the compassion and care they showed me. I want to thank Annie Redfern and Charlie and Jeanne Campbell for caring for me and to Susan Cox and Bob for tending to my needs during all of this. You have made an amazing difference in my life and I thank you. Bob even braved talking to my mom for an hour explaining everything to her. I also heard from my two brothers and sister wondering how I was doing. To my aunt and uncle and so many cousins for checking in with me, thank you!
Now what’s next for me? First the doctors want me to take another week off from work and relax. Already I can feel more energy all over my body and by the time Yorkfest comes around this weekend, I’ll be good as new. I didn’t make any festivities for Yorkfest last year, so I’m looking forward to the Coronation Lunch on Friday and riding in the Grand Parade again on Saturday. It will be great to thank the current Royalty Warren Thomas and Irene Duncan for representing York so well last year and congratulate our new Royalty on their year to be. I don’t know who won but according to the list of candidates, we will be very well represented the coming year.
I want to apologize for missing the last couple of weeks with this column. Hopefully it’s back on track for a while. I want to thank Melanie for being patient with my columns. And thank you to all those who sent me a message or stopped to say you were thinking of me. I can’t begin to tell you how much that means to me. I promise I will try to make these columns more fun to read in future weeks. Until then, thank you so much.