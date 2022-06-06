It was a just a joke . . . sorta'

There was a post on Facebook this weekend that might need some explaining.

I turned 61 this weekend (thanks so much to the many of you who sent a note) and part of the celebration was a birthday cake from Bob. It had a simple message on it that some might find offensive. It simply said “EAT ME” on it.

There’s a great story behind this that should explain things. While living in Lincoln many years back, I was working for the Nebraska Tourism office. At the same time I decided to take a class on cake decorating at a local Hy-Vee store. It was a several-weeks-long class taught by a very nice woman. I learned all sorts of cake decorating methods including borders, flowers and lastly cursive writing.

After several weeks of this, I grew bored with it and wanted out. I got my opportunity the day we did handwriting on our cakes. The instructor told us to write some sort of invitation on our cakes. I decided on the phrase “EAT ME.” It was an invitation to eat my cake.

The instructor took another meaning of it and pulled me aside. She was visibly shaken by my cake and asked me, “How could you do that?”

How dare I disrupt her class by my offensive remark. Did I have any class left? She spent what seemed like an hour asking me all sort of questions. I replied that it was a joke, but she didn’t believe me one bit. She finally said, “Leave my class!” which I eventually did.

I went home with my cake, feeling so low. After all, how could I get kicked out of class like that? I eventually froze the cake, with offensive message complete.

Fast forward about two years and I had started interviewing candidates to work at our information centers along I-80. I was getting near the end of my candidates when I spoke with a nice woman named Pam. We chit-chatted a bit before the actual interview and I discovered she too was a caterer. I thought this was cool and we could share notes. I asked her what her specialty was and she said wedding cakes. After a while, I told her about my class and getting kicked out for my cake. Her eyes began to widen and she told me she had to kick someone out for writing an offensive message on their cake. All of a sudden, things clicked for both of us. She was the instructor and I was the student!

“No way!” we both exclaimed.

At last, I had her where I wanted. I could finally get my revenge and not hire her. She thought the same thing. How on earth could I hire her after the way she treated me? Turns out, she was one of the top scorers I met. I thought I could hire her and hold it over her head all summer.

She turned out to be one of my top hires. She was so good at her job I couldn’t hold that against her. Word got out during a 10-day training tour -- eventually we forgave each other and had a great tour. She was a great staff member and I wished she had applied for a second summer.

Bob got wind of the tale and we laughed about it for several years.

Fast forward to my birthday weekend and Bob decided to get that message on a birthday cake. It was very funny . . . and delicious. I took a picture of it before I sliced it up and posted it on Facebook. I got lots of funny responses to it, and before I insulted anyone, I decided to explain it. So you see, there is a funny reason for the cake . . . now you know.

I lost track of Pam since she worked for me. I hope she is still doing cakes. She was good at it. I doubt she ever had a request for the same message. If she doesn’t want to inscribe that message on a cake, she knows who does. Thanks Pam, for the great memory. I hope she still thinks of me whenever she decorates a cake. I still think of our adventure whenever I eat cake.

It was a great birthday weekend. We didn’t do that much which was fine with me. The best part of the weekend was hearing from so many friends and relatives. Now the reality of turning 61 -- it seems like the warranty on my body expired, but I’m swimming and slowly getting stronger. It has been quite a year, but I’m thankful to my friends who have been shuttling me here and there. And to my mom who has been helping me get through this past year. And especially to Bob who has put up with me falling and complaining this year . . . I couldn’t do this without you.

Now on to a better 365 days around the sun!