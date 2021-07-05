Importance of true infrastructure

Over the last few days, Americans traveled far and wide to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day on July 4th. As travel picked up for the national holiday, it reminds us of how vital functioning and efficient infrastructure is to our country. Whether you are hitting the highway for a road trip this weekend or staying local, infrastructure touches all of our lives.

This week, Democrats in the House of Representatives pushed through their partisan “infrastructure” bill. Rather than streamlining processes and using taxpayer dollars more efficiently, this legislation doubles down on policies that would slow construction and repairs, and reallocates funding to Green New Deal priorities. For any infrastructure package to help our economy, it must be focused on conventional infrastructure and transportation needs, like waterways, roads, and bridges, and not on partisan politics.