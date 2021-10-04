Ignoring a crisis

Last week while appearing at a hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee, President Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed, “the border is secure.” Anyone who has read a newspaper or watched a newscast could tell you it isn’t, yet the Biden Administration insists it is. Enough is enough; they cannot ignore the border crisis.

In the month of August alone, 208,887 people were encountered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection illegally trying to enter our county at the southern border. Compared to August of 2020 this is an increase of more than 300 percent. In fact, border apprehensions have reached a 21-year high, with more than 200,000 in both July and August. More than 43,000 illegal immigrants were released into our country in August. This is 43,000 more than during President Trump’s final month in office, when only 17 were released into the U.S.

To make matters worse, Secretary Mayorkas admitted that 12,000 of the Haitian migrants at the southern border were released into the U.S. without being tested or vaccinated for COVID-19. At a time when the Biden Administration is threatening massive fines for employers who don’t mandate vaccinations for their workforce, it is horribly inconsistent to be releasing untested, unvaccinated people into communities.