Hope y'all see me around

“I’m not good at goodbyes.” This is a line taken from the 2019 hit single “Good-byes” by Post Malone and Young Thug. The track itself is by no means an elegant piece of art, but that statement does hold a lot of truth to it. It can be hard to part with people, places, ideas, or whatever one may be dismissing from their life. Yet, in the last 12 months, I seem to have got the hang of it.
I’m a senior. Rather, I was a senior. As of May 8, I am officially a graduate of Fillmore Central High School. This was yet another good-bye that I’ve had to face in the previous year. And while it was quite a monumental one, I was more than ready.
Much of this was due to the fact that many of my other important farewells had already been said. As a number of my prior articles have discussed, I was fairly involved in the extracurricular ventures offered at FC. Or as my mom put it, I turned high school into a “full time job with overtime.” She may have been trying to be funny with this quip, but it wasn’t necessarily wrong. I played a role in 13 Panther activities, and all of them were now in the rearview.
This was pretty tough for me. I realize that many students absolutely despise high school, and I get it. Personally, none of the courses I took really left that much of an impact on my life. However, these additional events gave me a reason to adore education. And now, it was time to bid adieu.
Yet, my academic engagements aren’t the only ones being cut from the picture. This fall, I’m moving away to enroll at the University of Missouri - Columbia. In other words, I’ll be permanently residing outside of Geneva for the first time in my life. Not only does that mean I’ll have to memorize a zipcode that isn’t 68361, but rather adapt to an entirely different scenery.
Part of the new setting is finding new stores and shops at which to spend my time. The Walmarts and Starbucks of the world are going nowhere, sure, but Columbia’s markets won’t even compare to the small town hospitality I see here. Yes, Missouri will have a plethora of new businesses for me to check out. But they won’t replace Molcajete, Geneva Home Center, Super Foods, or any of the other great establishments I cherish in this community.
However, what I’ll miss the most, more than any of the aforementioned subjects, are the residents of Geneva. Over 2,200 people call this place their home, and a majority of them have had an influence on my life. From the business owners I’ve worked with in FBLA, to the spectators who’ve watched me on the football field, and even the younger students that’ve enjoyed my fine arts performances, these individuals have helped me become who I am.
Yet, there are certainly some sets of folks that have gone above and beyond for me. First and foremost, I think of my family. There are the grandparents, whose love and support can be matched by no one. Then my mom and dad, who’ve not just raised me, but are now helping me spread my wings. And finally, my little sister, a best friend like no other who I’m sure will continue to be amazing in my absence.
Next, there are the teachers and coaches who’ve had my back since Kindergarten. I’m not going to provide names, just because I’m afraid of missing any. But to the ones who helped me with a hard subject, trained me in any scholastic pursuits, or sat me down to have an open conversation, I hope they realize just how much I appreciate them.
And that leaves one group to address; the past and present students of Fillmore Central. Specifically, the Panthers who simultaneously shared those classrooms with me. This is for the upperclassmen who sat next to me in a history course or the underclassmen that listened to my daily announcements. FC is filled with some amazing scholars, and I was fortunate enough to learn alongside them.
With that being said, I’m left with one final good-bye, and it’s one I’ve thought about quite a lot recently. It was this group that took me in as a young student who was still figuring out what his future would hold. And with the help of these people, I was able to officially declare myself a journalism major at Mizzou. I, of course, am talking about the York News Times.
This has been my platform since August of 2019. In that time, I’ve written 23 articles about school, sports, fine arts, TikTok and everything in between. Not only have I had fun composing these pieces, but they’ve also improved my writing abilities tenfold. Without this opportunity, I don’t know if I’d see myself pursuing a career in journalism.
I’m hesitant to call this the end. I could very well be reporting for this paper in 15 years, or I could end up writing for ESPN. Who knows? Life is crazy like that. In any case, this is a good-bye, and unlike Post Malone, I don’t think this will be too hard. Whatever you may be reading, either now or in the future, hope y’all see me around. Thanks for everything.