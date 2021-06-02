Hope y'all see me around

Yet, my academic engagements aren’t the only ones being cut from the picture. This fall, I’m moving away to enroll at the University of Missouri - Columbia. In other words, I’ll be permanently residing outside of Geneva for the first time in my life. Not only does that mean I’ll have to memorize a zipcode that isn’t 68361, but rather adapt to an entirely different scenery.

Part of the new setting is finding new stores and shops at which to spend my time. The Walmarts and Starbucks of the world are going nowhere, sure, but Columbia’s markets won’t even compare to the small town hospitality I see here. Yes, Missouri will have a plethora of new businesses for me to check out. But they won’t replace Molcajete, Geneva Home Center, Super Foods, or any of the other great establishments I cherish in this community.

However, what I’ll miss the most, more than any of the aforementioned subjects, are the residents of Geneva. Over 2,200 people call this place their home, and a majority of them have had an influence on my life. From the business owners I’ve worked with in FBLA, to the spectators who’ve watched me on the football field, and even the younger students that’ve enjoyed my fine arts performances, these individuals have helped me become who I am.