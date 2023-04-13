Spring is in the air and everyone is thinking of new beginnings. The Kilgore Memorial Library and the 4-H extension office have teamed up and you might be hearing some cheeps in the near future. The library is playing host to some incubators with Icelandic Chicken eggs for the first part of April. You can come and learn about the formation of these chicks and hopefully get to see them hatched. They are presenting on Wednesdays for the first three weeks of April at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. They will also be presenting the first three Fridays at story hour. As of right now, we have lots of winners. You can also check out the livestream of the incubators. This is quite the EGGciting adventure.

We also have some budding artists in the hallways. Please check out the art of students from York High School taught by Randy Howell. They are learning many artistic methods and have done wonderful work and are quite talented. We also have our LEGO artists still meeting at 10:00am on Saturday mornings for LEGO Club.

But if LEGOs and chicks aren’t the new beginning you are thinking about, maybe you would like to try your hands and thumbs in gaming. The gaming group is hosting open gaming on Wednesday, April 19, from 2:30-4:30 pm and Saturday, April 29, from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm. They will be playing Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Mario Kart Racing, or inking in Splatoon 3.

Another event scheduled in April at the library will be for those who are interested in learning from the Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association on the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s. A representative of this organization will be at Kilgore Library on Tuesday, April 25 to make this presentation at 10:30 am. This informative talk is open to anyone interested in learning more.

Then, later in May, Kilgore Memorial Library will be hosting the summer reading program with many activities scheduled in June, with the finale on July 8 at 1 p.m. he theme for this year is All Together Now with something planned each Tuesday through Friday for readers of all ages. Blossoming readers are encouraged to sign up at the Friends of the Library’s Summer Reading Kickoff on May 27.