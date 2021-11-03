Honoring and supporting our veterans

The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) is continuously looking to enhance veterans’ benefits and make it easier to access them. In 2020, NDVA upgraded the veterans.nebraska.gov website. It now has a Nebraska Veterans’ Gateway to Employment to assist veterans searching for a job or starting a business. The redesigned website also features a Benefits Expert tool to help users quickly determine exactly which benefits they need and are eligible to receive. Additionally, veterans can use the website’s live chat to talk to an accredited state service officer. The chat provides the same assistance available during an in-person visit. The live chat helped protect veterans during the pandemic, allowing them to get assistance without having to risk exposure to the virus. This August, the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals honored NDVA with a dotCOMM Gold Award in recognition of its website enhancements. Winning a dotCOMM award signifies that NDVA’s digital work ranks among the best of any state government.