Home and garden you say? I got history, baby, and it ain't pretty

How to kill an infuriating fern with nothing more than negative vibes? How to incinerate dandelions to ash … before noon and with no fire at all? How to plant horizontal sweet corn? How to trim three huge branches off a tree, wreaking havoc and destruction with each one?

All this is documented in my rare dabbles into yard and garden projects over the decades. I don’t even need to claim ‘God as my witness’ because no less deity than Good Wife Norma was there to shake her head in sadness and disbelief through it all.

We must keep the descriptions brief else this column will run onto a second page and most likely a third.

The fern in question hung so that my hair hit it when I slid into the breakfast nook to eat when the kids were little and we lived in Broken Bow. I whined about it something fierce, but GWN would not be swayed. In those days a certain faction of folks, tree-hugging do-gooders I bet, went about espousing the benefit of nurturing plants with warm thoughts and long, adoring looks. I warned GWN. Told her if she didn’t move it I would reverse the ‘positive energy’ process and kill the damn thing with fierce looks and hateful thoughts. She didn’t, so I did. After thriving a long time it was dead as a skeleton lying on the desert. Took a month, perhaps a bit more. Even I was impressed.

In St. Edward we lived in the first home GWN and I purchased after marriage. We owned six of the eight lots on the block, two of which held a tiny, stucco house and detached garage. Dear friend Steve Marshall, the local pharmacist at the time and a lifelong plant whisperer (perhaps you’ve heard of his clan and Marshall Nurseries), was solicited for advice about our dandelion problem. I actually cared about lawn appearance at the time, which tells us how very, very long ago this happened. Steve said all there was to do was pop in to the local CO-OP and snag a gallon of 24D amine. Which I did, then scurried home and, while I was there, got after just a few (thank goodness) of those maddening yellow heads after lunch. I carefully poured an empty spray bottle full of the stuff through a funnel and casually hit perhaps a dozen of the menacing beasts that encircled the front door before going back to work. Came home that evening and it looked like someone had obliterated every one of my targets with a flame thrower. Later, buddy Steve fought off spasms of snot-slinging guffaws long enough to explain how you are supposed to mix a tiny bit of the stuff with a whole lot of water. Wouldn’t surprise me if those few squirts of concentrate are still melting their way to China.

The same St. Ed house had one of those fragile trees doomed to death – or so they predicted at the time. It was an American elm, or perhaps not. Knowledge of tree species and memory are equally eroded at age 72. I planted a sapling to eventually replace the old dinosaur, but after a few months noted it was leaning something fierce. Trying to get out of the big tree’s shade in search of a shaft or two of light for itself, the faithful Mr. Marshall advised. There wasn’t a single towering trunk, just these three massive branches jutting off perhaps four feet from the ground. I borrowed a chainsaw – from the aforementioned Steve Marshall most likely – and whacked off the first trunk. It crashed down upon the back of the house destroying the porch light attached thereto, dislodging chunks of stucco at impact and inflicting assorted other, mostly cosmetic blight. The next one was not cosmetic. It flattened GWN’s beloved clothes line in one fell swoop and snapped off the sapling at the ground into the bargain. Somewhat annoyed by this time, I backed the 1952 International pickup Norma’s dad had given us onto the battlefield, roped the back of it to the last branch, pulled the truck forward to snug the rope (too snug as circumstances were soon to prove) and sawed the final offender free in something of a temper tantrum. That son-of-a-gun wasn’t gonna twist left or spin right. Not this time. No siree. Sure enough, it catapulted straight forward … followed its tether spectacularly straight to the truck and buried it in a tangled thicket of my own making. Had to saw my way in just to get the door open.

Finally, I coveted plump roasting ears as much in my clueless early 20s as I do now and so decided to grow my own. In the deep back yard on one of those six lots, I nearly killed myself ripping out knee-deep weeds and the roots beneath, then pulverizing my sweet corn paradise plot, criss-crossing several times with a roto-tiller. I couldn’t physically do that today, however back then I was much stronger, if not more cerebral. I scratched out several rows of those long ditch thingies folks use to grow corn, then watered and waited for the tasty payoff. The stalks were looking great right up until they began falling flat on the ground. All of them. In abject puzzlement, I consulted the all-knowing Mr. Marshall once again. If you thought he laughed at the nuked dandelions you should have seen him go cyanotic when he came to solve ‘The Mystery of Moseley’s Corn.’ Once able to breathe again, his color more or less back to normal, Steve wondered aloud if I’d ever noticed how, in corn fields, the seeds are planted in the bottom of the wee ditch, but by the time the plants get tall they are growing out of a kinda long, mounded-up hill? Only a quick glance over the sorry sight was needed to make the answer obvious.

My habit in these columns is often to enhance and exaggerate; but not this week. Every word is absolutely true. Just ask GWN. She will confirm every word … to her great and abiding shame.

‘Live and learn,’ they say. Clearly one out of two is the best I can do; at least I lived.