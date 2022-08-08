Holy full brain

The other night, we were watching a re-run of Batman. I started asking Bob if he knew this and that from the show, and I realized there is a lot about the show that a lot of you don’t know (or care) about, so here goes.

Originally the show was a mid-season replacement idea that the executives at ABC didn’t have much faith in, but they needed a show to put in, so they thought of Batman. Finding the right actor to portray him was a bit of a struggle. They needed someone who could play a Playboy type (Bruce Wayne) and a man who dressed up as a bat to fight crime. They originally thought of Lyle Wagoner for the role. They tested him but something was missing. They eventually tested minor actor Adam West for the part. Adam nailed it and was chosen.

Next, they cast the role of Bruce’s young ward, Dick Grayson (Robin). They discovered an enthusiastic young man who was down to his last $20 named Burt Ward for the part. Burt was very athletic at the time (he was a gymnast) -- he tested with Adam, and was selected. They didn’t like the thought of two men sharing a house so they invented Aunt Harriet for TV. Veteran actress Madge Blake (Larry Mondello’s mom on Leave it to Beaver) was selected.

The rest of the cast fell into place. Now the real stars off the show, the villains, had to be cast.

Not to be taken too seriously, the producers had a huge library of villains to pick from. They thought of ways to go back to the comics, and William Dozier (the producer) noticed every panel in the comics that featured a villain was slanted. So, he decided to do the same on the show. Since all the villains were crooked, it made sense to show them as such. Word got out in Hollywood that this show was going to be big, so everyone wanted to be on it.

The first to be featured was comedian Frank Gorshin as The Riddler. He was eventually nominated for an Emmy for this role. Frank turned the character into the maniacal man he turned out to be. Dozier brought back the cliff hanger from the movies into the show. He also talked the ABC brass into airing the show on Wednesday and Thursday nights so a cliff hanger could be used . . . something that was unheard of then. Dozier was also looking for someone who could narrate the show to give it a sense of drama and urgency. He tested several people, but none had what he wanted. He eventually did the narration himself.

Nebraska native, Neal Hefti, composed the theme to the show. Everything was in place for the show to debut. The producers and everyone connected to the show were surprised at the overwhelming response. The whole country was in the midst of Batmania. Now everyone wanted to be on the show.

Dozier invented the Batclimb up the sides of buildings to have guest stars in the windows for those whom they couldn’t find a villain to portray.

The second villain for the Dynamic Duo to face was The Penguin. Micky Rooney originally won the spot, but they gave it to classically-trained actor Burgess Meredith. He was so popular as the Penguin that they always had a Penguin script on hand whenever he was available. Meredith had quit smoking for 10 years, but they wanted him to smoke. He developed the Penguin’s famous squawk by covering up his coughing, so he wouldn’t ruin a take. He played the Penguin more than any other actor did for the three years it was on TV.

Actor Jose Ferrer was originally considered for the part of The Joker, but Latin actor Cesar Romero eventually won out. Romero was a proud Latin actor who didn’t want to shave off his moustache, so he simply applied makeup over it.

Three actors eventually played Mr. Freeze. Oscar winner George Saunders originally played him, then Otto Preminger and Eli Wallach got the part. Besides Saunders, several other Oscar winners were featured on the show including Anne Bancroft, Art Carney, Shelly Winters and Cliff Robertson. Actress Julie Newmar was picked as The Catwoman. She was replaced by former Miss America Lee Meriwether and Eartha Kitt. The sexual tension between Newmar and West was so strong that it added another reason to watch the show.

After the second season, ratings began to slip so they added Batgirl. Yvonne Craig was picked for her dancing skills. They didn’t want her character to be too much like the guys so they didn’t have her do much but kick. They also went to one night a week which eliminated to use of the cliff hanger.

The third season started off strong but the ratings started to tank. It was not renewed for a fourth season, so they tore the set down. Then NBC wanted to renew it, but found it very expensive to rebuild. So, in a span of three years it went from a red hot show to one no one cared about.

The show did well in reruns and made names for West and Ward. Another Batmania happened while the 1989 movie was released, but it never quite captured the frenzy that the show did.

Holy Record Books, Batman!