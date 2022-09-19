Holy Collectibles

I’ve put part of my Batman collection at Kilgore Library. I say part because parts of it are at home…I just can’t find most of it.

It was all started by my mom. She threw me a 5-year-old birthday celebration in the garage, which she turned into the Batcave. As part of their gifts, Mom bought each of the guests a Batman mug. Today they are valued at $50 each, Mom bought them for 50 cents each. They turned out to be the first part of my Batman collection . . . and they are the part I can’t find. Mom kept the ones she bought for us and to this day she won’t let me take them home….so I got on the internet, found Batman and Robin versions and bought them. I don’t want to say how much I paid for them, but I wanted to own a pair for myself. Over the years I added to my collection and I still collect Batman stuff, plus friends give me items they find.

I remember being both fascinated and scared by the old Batman TV show when I was growing up. Since they were two-part episodes back then, it was always thrilling to see how they got out of their jam. When my older brother discovered how much I loved the show, he insisted we watch Star Trek the night they would show the second part of the show. My brother was not a Trekkie by any means, he just knew it would make me angry not to see it. This went on for about a year until they changed the format the third season and aired only one episode per week. Suddenly my brother lost interest in Star Trek. Back then we had only one TV in the house and since I watched one episode already, my parents thought he should be able to watch Star Trek. Anyway, I loved the show and eventually saw the second half during re-runs.

My dream came true when I got to meet Adam West (the actor who played Batman). I was working at the time at the Children’s Zoo in Lincoln. We had made plans to bring in a traveling exhibits on bats. During a planning meeting, someone asked if that actor who played Batman was still living. I, of course, woke up and told the group Adam West was still alive and he just finished a book called “Back to the Batcave.” My boss suggested I try to get ahold of him and see how much it would be to bring him to the zoo. After I came to, I started working on it. I had a friend in the Nebraska Film Office who located the information I needed. I contacted his agent to make all the arrangements and then he suggested I call Adam and talk over the plans. After being revived, I called Adam and talked about the trip.

I can’t even describe what it was like to talk to him. We made plans for him to fly into Omaha. But who would pick him up you ask? Yes, me! I got to the airport and waited patiently for him. When he got off the plane you would think I was a 12-year-old meeting the Beatles! I managed to keep my screaming to myself and met him at the gate. He was as nice as you can imagine. We talked about the show and the new Batman film that just came out. I told him about the birthday party my mom threw, and he thought it would be great to all my mom and discuss it. I tried to warn him how scary it would be to call her, but he insisted. I gave him my mom’s number and he got a hold of her. For 10 minutes, he tried to convince her he was the real Batman, but she didn’t believe him. Finally, he gave the phone to me, and I said, “Of course it’s him. How dare you embarrass me like this?” She wanted to speak to him again, so I handed the phone back. For the next 10 minutes all he could say was, “Really? A Batman birthday party? Batman mugs, huh?” He was stuck. After a while he was starting to give up on her. He had survived some gruesome traps over the years, but Joan was defeating him. Luckily we arrived at his destination and the phone call ended.

We spent the weekend going to official functions I had arranged. One of those was to do a book signing at Nebraska Book Store. We arrived at the book store and there wasn’t a car in sight. I thought it would be embarrassing for him. We walked in and the place was jammed with fans. Adam was thrilled. They told me later this was the second most-attended book signing they had ever had (Tom Osborne’s was bigger).

We had a meet and greet at the zoo. He was impressed that so many came in costume. Overall, it was a great weekend with him signing a copy of his book for me being the highlight. That signed book is a part of the collection at the library, along with a photo of the two of us.

Over the years I’ve added several items to the collection including autographed pictures of both Robin (Burt Ward) and Batgirl (Yvonne Craig). I got to interview Yvonne for a radio station, and I remember telling her my mom took me to meet her at Crossroads, and I was so nervous I puked in front of her. For some odd reason, she remembered me and said several kids did the same.

The collection includes stuff from the TV show plus all the movies that came out. It’s only up until September 29, so I hope you get to see and enjoy it. Thanks to the library for letting me put it up.