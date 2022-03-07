Holy Bat-reviews!

Anyone who really knows me knows I’m a bit of a Batman freak. I’ve loved it since I was six years old and watched the TV show religiously. Even when my older brother insisted on watching Star Trek on Thursdays, I never got to see how the cliffhanger ended (until I was older and watched reruns on TV). I even got to escort Adam West around Lincoln one weekend when we hosted him at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Mom decorated our garage into the Bat Cave for my sixth birthday, and I was the first in line when the Michael Keaton version came out (I may have pushed some 10-year-olds out of line). I collected several comics growing up and have seen (and collected) all of the Christian Bale versions. So, when I heard they were filming a new version, I was beside myself. I wasn’t a bit concerned that Robert Pattinson (of the Twilight franchise) was going to play the lead in this version. Let me say he did a GREAT job, and when we saw this version this weekend, we were very pleased.

This latest version had three well known villains in it that have all been in the movies: The Catwoman, The Riddler and The Penguin. Catwoman has been portrayed by Michelle Pfiefer, Halle Barre and Anne Hathaway in the movies and Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt and former Miss America Lee Meriwether on the TV show. This time Zoe Kravitz plays Selina Kyle. Zoe’s version is the beginning of her career, gone is the sleek outfits of previous actresses who played her. Zoe’s version is simple, but she is just as agile as they come. There is great sexual chemistry between Batman and Catwoman just as there has always been, and the movie sets it up for future appearances in sequels. The two actors have great chemistry between them (which was lacking in a few movies), and she saves his life in this version.

Handsome actor Colin Farrell is unrecognizable as The Penguin, thanks to some very creative make-up. He doesn’t have that much screen time in this movie, but when he is on the screen, each scene is amazing. It’s a far stretch version compared to Danny DeVito’s or even Burgess Meredith’s version. Gone are the squawks, waddling, umbrellas and smoking on the TV version and Batman Returns. Here he plays a mob boss. He is shaped like a penguin but that’s where the similarities end. It will be interesting to watch them develop The Penguin in later sequels.

The most amazing transformation is The Riddler. Always a minor cast in the comics, The Riddler really took off with the TV version putting Frank Gorshin and John Austin in the green tights. He was catapulted to one of the major villains in the Batman universe and was continued rather annoyingly, in my humble opinion, by Jim Carrey in Batman Forever. He was a bit of a clown in that version. This time he is a psychopath, thanks to actor Paul Dano’s version in The Batman. His version of The Riddler still has puzzling riddles for Batman, but these are more sinister than before, and his costume is wrapped in green, but he saves all the question marks for his riddles. While Frank Gorshin’s and Jim Carrey were loud and wild, Dano’s portrayal is much more dark and quiet. His version is a killer while the others were not.

When Dano is caught by the police towards the end of the movie and thrown in jail, he meets a fellow inmate who is a bit mad. This is the perfect set-up to a sequel when we discover the other inmate is the future Joker. Knowing the director Matt Reeves, this version of Batman’s greatest foe will be different than previous versions. Cesar Romero’s TV version (complete with his painted over moustache) Jack Nicholson’s over-the top version, Oscar winners Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix all put their spin on the Joker. I suspect Reeve’s will take parts of each of these actors for his Joker. This sets up the sequel nicely, one I can’t wait for.

The one thing that is rattling true Batman fans is the Batmobile. It’s really different than those earlier versions. This one is a muscle car on steroids. It still is very cool, but so different than before. In one of the better scenes, Batman is chasing The Penguin. They did a great job showing how fast and tough this version is. While it is different than before, it works.

There are a few things to look out for. This is NOT for kids. This is an adult version which barely missed its R rating. There is much more violence in this picture and there is language too. The film runs three hours, but it doesn’t feel like it thanks to editing; but still, it is a long movie. Be prepared to NOT leave in the middle to go to the restroom — it’s that good.

So, what is my overall review? I think besides the Heath Ledger version, it is the best Batman movie yet. I do recommend it to the right age group. I feel it has re-launched the series and I can’t wait to see what’s next.