Holidays and a quick peek into January

It must be Christmas magic! Several of our Chamber members are having sales and/or hosting fun family activities on one night! Mark your calendars and plan to visit downtown York on Thursday, December 8. Not only will Santa be at his hut, but the Grinch will be strolling downtown (please help him find some holiday spirit) and a traditional caroling quartet will be out and about as you shop! What better way to find your holiday spirit this season at 4th Street Boutique, Baer’s Furniture, Brandt Carpet & Tile, Delight Design & Delight Accessories, Elks Lodge #1024, Mr Dukes Mercantile, Rustic Dry Goods, Union Bank & Trust, York Dance Center, York Sunrise Sertoma Club (city auditorium) and Yorkshire Playhouse. More details can be found at: https://yorkchamber.org/holiday-spirit/. Be sure to also check out the large list of what local businesses are doing throughout the holiday season to help you find your holiday spirit this season.

If you were downtown during Small Business Saturday, you may have witnessed a group of carolers making their way from store to store. If you missed seeing them, don’t worry, they will be making their return to Downtown York on Thursday, December 8. The Carolers will be strolling around to the Chamber businesses that have indicated they are hosting activities and/or specials that evening. They may even make their way to the city auditorium to delight those that are enjoying the return of the Sertoma Soup Supper!

We also want you to keep your eye out for the Grinch on December 8! To no one’s surprise, he has lost his Christmas spirit! He along with Cindy Lou Who will be canvasing downtown York during the evening. Union Bank and Trust along with the United Way of York encourage you to seek them out and you may just receive a gift of Chamber Cards from them.

The Holiday Rewards Program got underway November 17. The holiday rewards program is a great way to reward shoppers that shop and do business local. Consumers will have the opportunity to bring their receipts from Chamber businesses to the Chamber office and be entered into a drawing that will take place on December 14 for Chamber Check Cards. We always have a great response from our local and out of town shoppers! Details and rules can be found on our website: https://yorkchamber.org/holiday-rewards/

Last night was the first night Santa greeted children at the Holiday Hut located at Kilgore Memorial Library. We are thankful to be able to help keep this little part of Christmas magic alive for the children of the area. Last night, there were also a couple of Santa helpers who spoke Spanish. Hopefully we have helped make the season bright for a few more families. As a quick reminder on Santa’s hours, he will be greeting families tomorrow from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and again on Thursday, December 8 from 5–7 p.m. On Saturday December 10 (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) and Thursday, December 15 (5–7 p.m.), our Spanish speaking helpers will return to assist both Santa and families. December 17 (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) and December 22 (5–7 p.m.) will be the last two days Santa has us on his busy schedule.

After speaking to several people, including local ag producers, we have made a few adjustments to the York Ag Expo in order to remain relevant and meet the needs of attendees. In the past we have mostly focused on the trade show aspect, but as we have found out the popularity of technology has shifted the need in obtaining information from an in-person format. With that said, we are finding the education aspect to be much more appealing along with offering a space where old and young producers can get together to share experiences and knowledge.

Jenny Rees with UNL Extension will continued to provide a key component to the day by offering professional certification trainings. We also plan to add a new educational aspect with a revolving expert, which would consist of 4-5 leaders in their fields (agronomy, meteorology, policy, etc.) These leaders would have short scheduled times throughout the day to hold discussions with our guests about their fields.

Our exhibitors will still have time with our guests as we have scheduled exhibitor time throughout the day. A coffee service and snack area will be provided throughout the day for vendors and guests to enjoy together. Cornerstone Bank has again graciously agreed to sponsor the noon meal and a happy hour will take place at the conclusion of the conference day.

We are inviting area farmers to come to the York Ag Conference that will take place all day on January 12, 2023 at York’s Holthus Convention Center. In an effort to help our exhibiters and caterers prepare for the day, we are asking those attending to complete the free registration that is located on our website: https://yorkchamber.org/york-ag-conference/.

The Chamber’s annual banquet will take place on Tuesday, January 17. This annual event is a time for us to recognize several that have made a difference in our area. There will be businesses and individuals honored throughout the evening.

This year has really gone fast. Share the joy this next month with someone new or with those who are familiar to you and find your holiday spirit in York!