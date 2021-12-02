Holiday season has started off strong in York

York was very busy with shoppers this past weekend during Small Business Saturday (November 27). Retail locations were filled with shoppers throughout the day. Santa was busy visiting children in front of the Chamber office. The wind was a little tricky to work with so we had to adjust Santa’s setup a couple of times. Children didn’t seem to mind the constant shifting, because seeing the big guy in red is really what they look forward to.

Jill and Emily were busy this week getting the foyer of York’s Kilgore Memorial Library all ready for Santa’s regular visiting times now through the 23rd of December. Santa’s hours at the library this year will be Thursdays (December 2,9,16, and 23 from 5-7 p.m.) and Saturdays (December 4, 11 and 18 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.). This year, the United Way of York will be assisting Santa with children and families as they come to the library. The United Way supports many projects in York throughout the year and their board wanted to be part of celebration activities too. Volunteers will be happy to visit with families about how they serve the area. There will be small snacks (while supplies last) and if you are inclined, donations for United Way of York will be accepted.