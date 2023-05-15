He’s 16 on May 16 this year. The baby Luke we brought home all tucked into a little blue cap squished into his car seat has reached that pivotal year – the license to drive year. He’s behind the wheel now, and as parents we’re in the passenger seat, watching time fly by.

Luke has always been an independent spirit though, an “I can do-it-myself,” sort of child. He has always woken up with a plan for his day. From the imaginative world of toys to hours upon hours of drawing, to studying, singing, reading, playing trumpet and more, he’s now starting to plan for his adult life. Yes, this “man with a plan” is now a 16-year-old “man with a bigger plan” and a smile that assures us, that despite the serious outlook he has on life, there’s a magical sense of humor that sweeps across his face when the timing is right. There’s nothing better to see than a smile on his face either, nothing better in the world.

Yes indeed, here comes another driver and dreamer to traverse the roads. Luke will join the ranks of 16-year-olds from all over the country and world. Before we know it, he will join them as a graduate from high school and then, well, then reality will really set in. Far from the babe in our backseat, he will be on his own, heading out by the seat of his pants, but always, always with that plan.

So, what’s in store Mr. Luke? Only life knows and the choices you make and the forks, bridges, barriers, and boldness of the roads you take. May you take the ones that make the most sense to you and enjoy, every, minute.

If I can relay anything to all the new drivers out there, I would relay this. Take the wheel and believe in the unique realness that is you. There is no one else out there that is you. Let that soak in. Let that empower you. Don’t let anyone stop you from living out the you that is you. The world needs that very you, so very much.

I remember the feeling of turning onto the open road the first time. That feeling that I could go anywhere, the road felt like it was mine. Relish in that feeling. Consider the options you have right now. Feel nothing but the force of your inner light, divinely created to glow and grow in the direction meant for you.

Take new paths, traverse roads less traveled upon, and consider the diversity of life out there. Don’t just peek around the bend, take a look, learn, live, and dream. Backyards are beautiful places to play fetch with the the dog and feel safe and secure, but the road is where it’s at. Just over that hill is a mountain to reach and just over that mountain is an ocean of opportunity.

Yes, this mom of the golden birthday boy, is taking a deep breath with tears in my eyes as I consider we have just a few more years with Mr. Luke at home. These will be the observant years. The celebratory years. The years with laughter and the years with a few tears. You are fully capable of everything now. Mom isn’t needed in the same way. Now I am needed to lend an ear if you need it and to enjoy the man I see before me. The man doing everything he can with the plans stirring inside of him. Plans that will be a joy to watch unfold.

As children grow, we grow too – older, but also in a circle – as the saying goes, “once a woman or man and twice a girl or boy.” We’re just children of God here, a little bigger for awhile, setting the world afire and then we circle back home again. That’s the way it has gone on forever and will forevermore.

Sixteen years seems unbelievable to me, but I better believe it because if I blink, this precious time with you will soon pass by. Yes, you can drive now and that’s really cool, what will even be cooler is watching your dreams continue to take flight. Happy birthday Mr. Luke. We love you so much!