Ah…hear the sound of the proverbial school bell? A new school year has started and that brings us to new beginnings. As the kids go back with their new haircuts, backpacks, and such, the Kilgore Memorial Library is having new beginnings as well. Mrs. B. is back with Family Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m., starting on September 1. Brand new stories will be available for the kids to fall in love with and ask for the new stories to be read by parents for the 400th time. The kids will have a brand new program called Little Picassos, which is geared toward Family Craft time. In this Craft time program, kids along with their caretakers, will be exploring the need for tactile learning and creativity. Little Picassos will begin on Wednesday, September 6 at 10:30 a.m.With new programs and new kids coming into the programs, a gentle reminder the Kilgore Memorial Library is participating in 1,000 books before kindergarten.

Now, with school back in sessions, adults alike can breathe a collective sigh of relief. With a new school year, the kids will be learning many new things. But why should that just be for the kids? Adults need to learn new topics as well. On August 25, explore the Community Leadership Book Club. They are reading “Talent” by Terry Pettit for their August meeting and “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown for their September 29 meeting. Please contact the lovely Deb Robertson if you have any questions about this new book club.

The Kilgore Memorial Library is hosting its second Alzheimer’s Association program. They will be presenting on Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body. Science is constantly learning, and so should you. Consider attending this educational program that will help with tips in diet, nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement related to the latest research. This will be on Tuesday, August 29, from 10 – 11 a.m.

And for a new program to the Kilgore Memorial Library from Humanities Nebraska, Orphan Trains to Nebraska. This presentation will be on September 13, at 6:30 p.m. Over 250,000 orphans and surrendered children were sent west by train to find new homes between the years 1854 and 1929. This live music, video, and storytelling program will sure to fill curious minds. This program is free for everyone. Please consider spending some time with the Kilgore Memorial Library during the new school year, so we can all learn something new.