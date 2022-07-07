Henderson Days, Balloon Days and so much more

Henderson Community Days will be celebrated in Henderson this weekend, July 8-10. The grand parade, kids’ games, fun and of course, all of that great Mennonite food will be available all weekend. Don’t forget the Henderson Community Days Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, July 9 at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park starting 6:30 a.m. and running until 9:30 a.m. Best pancakes in the county!

The annual Chamber Golf Tournament kicks off a full weekend of Balloon Day activities July 15-17. The Friday tournament, at York Country Club is all day. In the afternoon is a Beach Party from 1-5 p.m., at the Family Aquatic Center, followed by the Dive-In movie “Luca” at the Family Aquatic Center.

On Saturday, July 16 . . .

8:00 am Citywide Sidewalk Sales start

9:00 am-12:00 pm . . . Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides~Holthus Convention Center

9:00 am-12:00 pm . . . ESI Camp Sale Day

9:00 am-2:00 pm . . . Craft Fair~York City Auditorium

10:00 am-12:00 pm . . . Adult Involvement Fair~Downtown

10:00 am-2:00 pm . . . Oceans of Possibilities~Kilgore Memorial Library

10:00 am- 4:00 pm . . . Anna Bemis Palmer Classroom open~520 N. Grant Avenue

2:00 pm . . . City-Wide Water Fight~6th & Grant Avenue

3:00 pm . . . York County Health Coalition Midwest BBQ~Downtown

6:00 pm . . . Cornhole Contest~York City Auditorium

Sunday, July 17th

2:00 & 4:30 pm . . . Culpepper & Meriweather Circus~York County Fairgrounds

5:00-7:00 pm . . . Soaring High Kite Flying~Family Aquatic Center

After a 15-year absence in town, the circus is coming to York. On July 17, the Great Combined Culpepper and Meriweather Circus will be performing two shows, at 2 p.m., and at 4:30 p.m., at the York County Fairgrounds in the lot just across the street from the Cornerstone Ag Event Center. The Chamber has advance tickets for sale at its office at 603 North Lincoln Avenue: $12 for adults and $7 for seniors and children up to age 12. It will be sponsored by the York Chamber of Commerce.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends when the unthinkable happened, and a young boy was killed in a tragic accident last weekend at the Hampton Inn. Who could have ever imagined anything like this happening here . . . or anywhere? As tragic as it was, with the loss of one young life as being one too many, we were lucky that no one else was seriously injured or to have lost any other lives. Our thoughts also go out to the management and staff of the Hampton Inn for stepping up to help in any way in what must have been an extremely difficult situation. They are one of our tourism partners and a big part of the travel industry in York County. Thank you.

It was a great weekend for all of our family with great-niece Kaylor, boyfriend Alex Smith, their parents, nephew Chris Cox and wife Beth, and extended family back in town to listen to the music of Kaylor and Alex at York Country Club. What an awesome, fun night for everyone who came out. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen that many people out at the club except for a wedding reception. We are in the process working on possible dates for them to make a return appearance. I can’t wait! Meanwhile both of them can be found on YouTube. Thanks to all who joined us.

A word to my garden poachers this year . . . the hailstorm pretty much took care of my poachable crops, so you will have to find other folks to rob from. Here’s a thought . . . my suggestion is to go buy your own produce at one of the farmer’s markets or maybe one of the local grocery stores. That way you’re paying for what you’re taking!

A big thank you to the Chamber and the shoot team for an amazing Firecracker Frenzy fireworks display on Sunday at the York County Fairgrounds. It’s a lot of work, but so worth it. Thanks also to all of the folks who donated money to this project . . . it takes all of us to make it happen. Donations for next year are still being accepted at the Chamber office.

For your calendars:

July 8-10 . . . Henderson Community Days~Citywide

July 9 . . . Henderson Community Day’s Pancake Breakfast~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 6:30-9:30 am

July 12 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park

July 14 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore memorial Library

July 15 . . . Chamber Golf Tournament~York Country Club

July 15-16 . . . Balloon Days~Citywide

July 16 . . . Sidewalk Sales/ESI Sales Day~Downtown York

July 16 . . . Transportation Exploration~Holthus Convention Center

July 17 . . . The Great Combined Culpepper & Meriweather Circus~York County Fairgrounds

July 18 . . . “From Long Hope to Henderson” Our Early Town and Business Luncheon & Presentation ~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

July 19 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park

July 21 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library

July 26 . . . Henderson’s Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park

July 28 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library

July 28-30 . . . York University Work Days~York College Campus