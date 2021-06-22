Hello York County, happy to be here!

Hello! My name is Blythe Dorrian. I graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism in May. Last week, I moved seven hours away from home to be the new Features Reporter for the York News-Times.
I’m a Midwest girl at heart. I am originally from Olathe, Kan., which is about 30 minutes west of Kansas City. However, I have called several states “home” in the past few years.
My dad works in the dairy industry, and his job transferred us around the country. I’ve lived in Florida, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and most recently, Illinois. My parents moved to their new house in Edwardsville, Ill., two weeks before I left for Nebraska.
Moving was always a positive in my life. I was able to see different backgrounds that I wouldn’t have been able to see if I stayed in one place my whole life. Every state left a memory with me, and I am excited to add Nebraska to my list.
One fun fact about me was that I was a competitive swimmer for 14 years. I swam in high school and on my club college team. My favorite events were the 500 free and 200 IM.
I always loved the water. Because of it, my dream job was to be a marine biologist. However, science was not my forte.
I discovered journalism through my “J Comp” class in high school. I wasn’t expecting anything, but I came out with a profound interest in news. I loved putting details together, and I found myself wanting to learn more.
Through journalism, I discovered my love for photography. I started out back in high school when I was our school’s team photographer for boys’ swimming.
My emphasis area at Mizzou was in convergence journalism, which is a fancy name for multimedia journalism. My main emphasis within convergence was in photojournalism.
I interned for a minor league baseball team in Kansas City in 2019. I was a photographer for the Kansas City T-Bones (Monarchs now). This was where I truly fell in love with sports photos. I loved the emotion behind the scenes. I also wrote features on the side.
During the pandemic, I got my FAA Drone Pilot license after I took a drone class at Mizzou. I have been able to use it for stories, and it has been a new way to expand photography for me.
Photography has allowed me to add to my features. I love being able to visualize the raw reactions of people. There is nothing better than interviews where you can physically feel the emotion. Those situations remind me realize why I chose to be a journalist.
Last summer, I interned as a Community Reporter on an island in Wisconsin called Washington Island. It was home to about 230 full-time residents across 35-square miles. I worked for a paper called the Washington Island Observer.
I lived in a beautiful 120-year-old farmhouse without WIFI or cell reception. I was able to develop relationships with the community. I’ve lived in big suburbs for most of my life, and it was almost impossible to know everyone. It was fun when people would recognize me while I was at the grocery store.
The Islanders were there for me when I needed it most. I received a concussion after I was hit by a baseball the first weekend I was there. The newspaper board brought soup over to my house that night. They made it feel like I grew up living there.
It was heartwarming to see people truly care for each other. I wanted the type of community the Islanders had for myself.
I came to York before I graduated for an official tour. I quickly saw myself living here. There was a charming quality about it that drew me in. Even my parents noticed that I was always smiling whenever I mentioned York.
I’ve been here for about a week, and I have already been able to hear so many great stories. I hope to start volunteering at Adopt-A-Pet soon, and I will definitely be signing up for group fitness classes somewhere.
I am beyond grateful for the News-Times for giving me the opportunity to follow my passion in journalism. I feel so lucky to be able to do what I love every day.
Feel free to email me at blythe.dorrian@yorknewstimes.com for any suggestions, story ideas, or just to say hello. I would love to meet for coffee. I can’t wait to meet everyone, and I look forward to exploring the surrounding towns in York County!