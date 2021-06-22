Hello York County, happy to be here!

Through journalism, I discovered my love for photography. I started out back in high school when I was our school’s team photographer for boys’ swimming.

My emphasis area at Mizzou was in convergence journalism, which is a fancy name for multimedia journalism. My main emphasis within convergence was in photojournalism.

I interned for a minor league baseball team in Kansas City in 2019. I was a photographer for the Kansas City T-Bones (Monarchs now). This was where I truly fell in love with sports photos. I loved the emotion behind the scenes. I also wrote features on the side.

During the pandemic, I got my FAA Drone Pilot license after I took a drone class at Mizzou. I have been able to use it for stories, and it has been a new way to expand photography for me.

Photography has allowed me to add to my features. I love being able to visualize the raw reactions of people. There is nothing better than interviews where you can physically feel the emotion. Those situations remind me realize why I chose to be a journalist.

Last summer, I interned as a Community Reporter on an island in Wisconsin called Washington Island. It was home to about 230 full-time residents across 35-square miles. I worked for a paper called the Washington Island Observer.