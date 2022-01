Hats off to Chris Critel and his team at Critel Enterprise’s Heating and Air, for their expertise and professional service they provide for each and every person, business and especially their customers.

If you have yet to meet Chris and or his team members, make sure you stop by at the Home Show this next month and introduce yourself to the Critel team.

You never know, maybe just maybe they can be of service to you.

Stan and Carla Green