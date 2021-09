I want to say a huge thank you to these veterans who helped put together the Flights of Honor exhibit for Yorkfest -- Bill Hardy, Gary Stopp, Dexter Huber, Marvin Tiffany, Ron Dedlow, Steve Witmer, Ed Kramer, Don Kyhn, Bob Graham, Larry Joy and Otis Saataff. Also to Dan Williams for bringing it to York. We could not have done it without you.