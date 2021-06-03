Has the post-game athlete media interview lost relevance?

However, are press conferences or postgame comments truly necessary for sports reporters to do their jobs? Sports differ from other aspects of journalism – ones where reporters have to talk to other sources to get the full story – in that a lot of people watch sporting events in person (and countless more tune in via TV or radio broadcasts) so it’s easy to quickly know the final score and figure out who won and lost. In addition to that, reporters can obtain stats, box scores, play-by-play and other tools that help tell the story of a game without postgame comments.

Is it nice to get comments when someone is willing to speak after a game? Sure. Are postgame stories with comments from players more interesting because they offer different perspectives? Absolutely. Are player comments completely, utterly, 100% necessary for sports journalists to do their jobs and cover the games? I don’t think so. In addition to the extra tools like stats reporters can use to tell the story of a game, coaches make just as good sources for a postgame quote as the athletes do. If a player doesn’t want to talk, it would be easy enough to just get a comment from a coach instead.

If postgame comments from athletes aren’t vital for sports journalists to do their jobs, who benefits from forcing an athlete like Osaka to attend press conferences – even if it’s detrimental to the athlete’s mental health?