Has the post-game athlete media interview lost relevance?

The news surrounding 23-year-old tennis phenom – from her initial May 26 announcement that she wasn’t going to speak to the press after her matches at the French Open due to mental health concerns to her subsequent decision to withdraw from the event – begs for reflecting on the current setup for postgame press conferences.
Osaka cited anxiety and depression – legitimate mental health concerns – as a driving force behind the initial decision to not speak with the press at the French Open. That certainly seems like a reasonable enough reason to skip postmatch interviews, but that’s not the point.
The point is that it shouldn’t matter whether or not I think it’s reasonable; Osaka is more than just a tennis player – she’s human, and if she is uncomfortable speaking at a postgame press conference or if she feels such requirements negatively impact her mental health, we should respect that.
I get the appeal for postgame interviews or press conferences, and it’s easy to see why they have long been a staple of sporting events. It provides an opportunity for coaches – and the athletes themselves – to shed their perspective on the game as a whole in addition to thought process during particular moments – such as a questionable play call during a key moment in a football game, for example. It allows them to tell their side of the story from their perspective, and that added voice has the added bonus of making stories more interesting.
However, are press conferences or postgame comments truly necessary for sports reporters to do their jobs? Sports differ from other aspects of journalism – ones where reporters have to talk to other sources to get the full story – in that a lot of people watch sporting events in person (and countless more tune in via TV or radio broadcasts) so it’s easy to quickly know the final score and figure out who won and lost. In addition to that, reporters can obtain stats, box scores, play-by-play and other tools that help tell the story of a game without postgame comments.
Is it nice to get comments when someone is willing to speak after a game? Sure. Are postgame stories with comments from players more interesting because they offer different perspectives? Absolutely. Are player comments completely, utterly, 100% necessary for sports journalists to do their jobs and cover the games? I don’t think so. In addition to the extra tools like stats reporters can use to tell the story of a game, coaches make just as good sources for a postgame quote as the athletes do. If a player doesn’t want to talk, it would be easy enough to just get a comment from a coach instead.
If postgame comments from athletes aren’t vital for sports journalists to do their jobs, who benefits from forcing an athlete like Osaka to attend press conferences – even if it’s detrimental to the athlete’s mental health?
It certainly isn’t the athlete, and it’s not the journalists because they can do their jobs without the player’s comments. It’s not even the fans, who no longer need journalists to share the voice of the athletes with them. Instead, fans can easily follow their favorite athletes on social media and get thoughts directly from the athletes themselves.
With no clear beneficiary to postgame press conferences, maybe it’s time to reconsider forcing all athletes to attend them no matter what. Instead, perhaps they should be optional for players. Let the coaches and any athletes comfortable speaking to the media be available for comments after games, while athletes who aren’t comfortable talking to reporters skip out.
Under such a scenario, reporters can pull comments from coaches or from athletes who chose to attend the press conference to add extra perspective to their stories, while athletes who aren’t comfortable speaking to the media can skip for the benefit of their mental health. Fans can continue to follow athletes on social media to get their thoughts and opinions without relying on reporters to serve as a middleman. That sounds like a win for all parties involved.