Hanukkah and the holiday season

I am averaging about 30 visits with kids each day. I am thankful the Chamber Board voted to move Santa into the library’s foyer instead of the little hut. It’s warm, I have easy access to the restrooms/drinking fountain and there is plenty of free parking. The Chamber staff did a fine job decorating the area for Santa. It looks very inviting. Thanks also to Deb Robertson and the fine staff at the library for making room for Santa. Overall, it is a great arrangement. I am pleased to see so many who are coming to see Santa also spending some time in the library. That is a great result of this cooperation. I’m also pleased The United Way is providing volunteers each day to be Santa’s helpers. It’s been great getting to know them in our quiet time. Thanks for being there.

We are making our annual trip to McCook this week to pick up our supply of their Stollen Bread and Cinnamon Bread . . . they are specialties of Sehnert’s Bakery. We usually come back with orders for 100 loaves and the vehicle smells wonderful. Matt Sehnert is gracious to us, and I bring him some chicken enchiladas as a thank you for having us. Matt and his wife, Shelly, recently sold their bakery to some friends. I’m sure the new owners will be just as friendly as Matt and Shelly are. There is nothing like French toast made from either of these loaves.