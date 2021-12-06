Hanukkah and the holiday season

Hanukkah has come and gone. I almost forgot about it this year. You see, it comes at different parts of this time of year.
It wasn’t always the big Jewish holiday it is today. I think it is recognized as a big holiday because it gives us Jewish kids a gift-giving holiday the same time as Christmas. There are eight nights of gifts to represent the oil that was given to the Jewish people before they were exiled to the desert. It was only supposed to last one night but it lasted eight nights. To help celebrate this miracle, gifts are given on each night.
Growing up, we got our biggest and best gifts on the first couple of nights. By the sixth night, the presents started becoming more practical – we’re talking underwear and socks. Still, it was kind of fun. Since the holiday hits around Christmas, that is why it is considered a big holiday.
I dragged one of my menorahs out and started lighting it (or plugging it in) last weekend. The one I have that you actually light is in storage, in the garage. I forgot to get a new supply of candles. I found a few but not enough for the whole thing. Still, the other was lit each night this year.
Speaking of gifts, my gig as St. Nick is going well. Shout out to my friend Beth Weldon, she graciously helped attach fur to my costume. Also, thanks to my friend Lora Young who found a couple of pairs of white gloves and a belt for me. Now I am complete.
I am averaging about 30 visits with kids each day. I am thankful the Chamber Board voted to move Santa into the library’s foyer instead of the little hut. It’s warm, I have easy access to the restrooms/drinking fountain and there is plenty of free parking. The Chamber staff did a fine job decorating the area for Santa. It looks very inviting. Thanks also to Deb Robertson and the fine staff at the library for making room for Santa. Overall, it is a great arrangement. I am pleased to see so many who are coming to see Santa also spending some time in the library. That is a great result of this cooperation. I’m also pleased The United Way is providing volunteers each day to be Santa’s helpers. It’s been great getting to know them in our quiet time. Thanks for being there.
We are making our annual trip to McCook this week to pick up our supply of their Stollen Bread and Cinnamon Bread . . . they are specialties of Sehnert’s Bakery. We usually come back with orders for 100 loaves and the vehicle smells wonderful. Matt Sehnert is gracious to us, and I bring him some chicken enchiladas as a thank you for having us. Matt and his wife, Shelly, recently sold their bakery to some friends. I’m sure the new owners will be just as friendly as Matt and Shelly are. There is nothing like French toast made from either of these loaves.
The Friends of the Library’s annual soup sale was a rousing success. Thanks to the public for supporting our efforts. It amazes me each year the creativity our members show with the great variety of soups. I made my famous Dill Pickle Soup again this year. It must have turned out OK since we sold out of it. We bought several varieties to keep us well-fed this winter. Thanks again to our friends at Lichti’s for donating the use of freezers for the sale and to Warren Thomas at Grand Central Foods for the donation of the soup containers and lids. Thanks to all of those members and local restaurants for making and donating the soups and to the volunteers who helped the day of the sale, and lastly, thanks to everyone who bought soup. All the proceeds are going to help the library.
It’s good to see so many folks shopping locally this holiday season. It’s so easy to order online or shop the big stores out of town, but you can always get what you need locally. If they don’t have what you are looking for, they can get it for you. Remember, it is our local stores who financially support all the local sports teams, dance troops and local causes . . . NOT the big box stores or the shops out of town. They can do those supportive things because YOU shop there.
I hope you take the time to enjoy the holidays this year. We all get so busy this time of year, but don’t forget your neighbor who lives alone or those who have to work on the holidays to keep you safe. This is the time of year to make time for your neighbors you only see in passing or better yet, get to know your neighbors or call on that kind aunt of yours you only see once a year. They are waiting for you.