Guest Editorial: Americans, the greatness of the previous generation

My last aunt, Grace Williams, died in November of 2020. And as she said, she was the last leaf on the tree to fall, meaning she was the last of her family to die.
I am in my eighties now and as a veteran and a staunch believer in the United States of America, I feel it is important to pass on certain memories.
My first memory in life happened on December 7, 1941, shortly after my second birthday. An announcement had just come over the radio and my mom said (in a tone that I had never heard her use), “My God Del, we’re at war!”
The news bulletin described Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.
My mom had two brothers that served in World War II: Cy Buell who served in the Pacific in the Coast Guard and Hugo Buell, a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army.
My second memory in life was the day my mom put my brother and me in the car to find my dad who was working in a cornfield not far from the farmhouse. She left the car door open and walked out to Dad’s tractor and talked to him. I remember seeing his head dropping down as he listened to Mom. I found out later the message Mom delivered was that her brother, Hugo, had been killed in Normandy, France on June 8, 1944.
One of the lines in her brother Cy’s letter home said, “My tears filled the ocean” about when he received word of Hugo’s death.
The Buell family was of Gresham, Nebraska, a small town like thousands of other small towns in the Midwest, in York County Nebraska. And the Buell family was like hundreds of thousands of families in America.
The story of Hugo Buell happened over 400,000 times as America defeated Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan in World War II. Millions of Americans had given the finest of their families and their friends to save the world from these scourges of mankind.
Our country has many blots and stains throughout its history. But it has offered more opportunities and progress than most nations. Had Imperial Japan defeated us, their vicious treatment of their prisoners of war and their terrible treatment of fellow Asians like Mongolians, Koreans and Chinese would have been our future.
Had Hitler won, his view that ALL races other than the “Aryan Race” were “inferior races,” therefore his effort at elimination of the Jewish people would possibly been successful. As for Blacks and other non-Aryans, they would have been enslaved until they had no value at labor, then they would have been killed.
Finally, there is this actual story of a farmer who had been in World War II and he returned to Omaha Beach on one of its anniversaries. As he looked up toward the bluff that oversees Omaha Beach, he saw two ladies standing by their bicycles as they watched him walk on the beach below them. They scrambled down the bluff and approached the veteran. They couldn’t speak English, nor could he speak French. But they hugged. And they all cried.