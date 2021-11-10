Guest Editorial: Americans, the greatness of the previous generation

The Buell family was of Gresham, Nebraska, a small town like thousands of other small towns in the Midwest, in York County Nebraska. And the Buell family was like hundreds of thousands of families in America.

The story of Hugo Buell happened over 400,000 times as America defeated Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan in World War II. Millions of Americans had given the finest of their families and their friends to save the world from these scourges of mankind.

Our country has many blots and stains throughout its history. But it has offered more opportunities and progress than most nations. Had Imperial Japan defeated us, their vicious treatment of their prisoners of war and their terrible treatment of fellow Asians like Mongolians, Koreans and Chinese would have been our future.

Had Hitler won, his view that ALL races other than the “Aryan Race” were “inferior races,” therefore his effort at elimination of the Jewish people would possibly been successful. As for Blacks and other non-Aryans, they would have been enslaved until they had no value at labor, then they would have been killed.