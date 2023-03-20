Thirteen years ago my mind became wide open with the birth of my granddaughter, Maddox McClintic. You see, Baby Maddie, as I called her then, was born with Down syndrome. The time that has passed since that cold day in January has made a profound and everlasting change to my life.

I grew up in a small town in Nebraska. There was an old church that had been transitioned to a group home for the disabled and many of the residents had Down syndrome. They had basically been isolated from society, forced to live unproductive lives with little self-esteem with very little connection to the community. As I watch Maddie grow, mature and learn, I see how wrong we were back then.

Maddie does learn, maybe not at the same pace as others, but on her pace. Maddie is an absolute perfect example of compassion and love. She hates no one. She feels your pain, often brought to tears if you are ill or injured. She leaves a wake of smiles behind her wherever she goes. She is funny, clever, and wants nothing more in life than to be accepted for who she is and what she can do. Because of who she is, my life is better for all she has taught me about what truly is and is not important in our life-journey. She is remarkable in every sense of the word.

Tuesday, March 21st is World Down Syndrome Day, a day we raise awareness to people like Maddie and celebrate the gift they give us every single day. If you know anyone with Down syndrome, or anyone who is a caregiver, an aide, or a teacher for Down children, then I am asking you to help celebrate on Tuesday by wearing crazy socks. Maybe you can wear different colored or mismatched socks, which is the way we show our support for them.

Why crazy socks? Down syndrome people are born with the same number of chromosomes as you and me, with one exception. They have an extra 21st chromosome, and if you could see it under magnification it would look just like a set of colorful socks, and by wearing them on Tuesday, when people ask you why, tell them it is to raise awareness for people with Down syndrome. It works!

One in every eight hundred babies born have Down, and although they do need extra attention, the World Down Syndrome organizations are asking all of us to “work with us, not for us”. They tell us, “People with Down Syndrome have an inherent right to be accepted and included as valued and equal members of the community”.

And why not? People with Down are very willing and capable to live productive and meaningful lives. They don’t want our pity, they want an opportunity to be just like us, and wearing crazy socks on Tuesday shows your support to drive this message home.

I said they want to be just like us, but the most important thing I have learned over these past thirteen years is that I need to be more like them. They accept and respect all people, not judging by race, gender, religion, politics, or economics. They judge us on how we treat them and others, and that’s the lesson and the purpose they teach all of us if we take the time to learn from and accept them for the unique individuals they are. We can all benefit if we give them what they are trying to give us.

Reluctantly I have given up calling Maddox “Baby Maddie". She is now a teenager in all respect. She will even throw me a bit of attitude and roll her eyes if I get out of line. When I ask her to help clear the table or pick up her shoes, the response I usually get is, “Okay, fine!” I have a picture on my wall of the first time I ever held her in my arms. Her tiny fingers were wrapped around my big fat thumb. Every time she notices that photo she asks to place her fingers around that same thumb. I hope she never outgrows that too.

So once again I ask you to dig deep into your heart and your sock drawer on Tuesday. Join the thousands who will do the same and help us bring awareness to not only Down people, but all people with disabilities who want nothing more than to be accepted, and isn’t that really what we want too? You can make a difference.

On Tuesday, please take a picture of your socks and put it out here on social media as I plan to do. And as always, feel free to share your story with me at gregawtry@awtry.com