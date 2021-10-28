Guest columnist -- A Hardwick Halloween; former Vermonter reflects on spooky season

At last, sunset! We run to the door, ready to trick-or-treat around the neighborhood. While we hate to cover up our costumes, we yield to our parents’ insistence that we wear coats. As soon as we’re out of their sight, we unzip and feel the frigid night air. What’s Halloween without a few shivers?

The population of Hardwick in those days was about 1,000 and homes were scattered far apart, making trick-or-treating a challenge. The collection of houses at the top of the hill where we live is not large, but the neighbors are generous. We fill our pillowcases with plunder, sampling the sweetness as we walk from house to house.

The best is yet to come as we head back to school for the community celebration in the gym. We bob for apples, dance to spooky music, and stuff ourselves with treats. Ditching our coats, we compare costumes with every kid in town. I must say in this era before Pinterest, the mothers of Hardwick have gone all out for Halloween. My porcelain-faced friend Marie is a miniature geisha girl. Abby is dressed in an elaborate 18th century gown with flag accents, a pint-sized Betsy Ross. Another boy from our class is the essence of the 80s, dressed as the Karate Kid. Some adults are also wearing costumes, everyone getting in on the fall fun.