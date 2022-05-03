Guest Column -- Pie-eyed: The Romance of the Raisin

A romantic icon the raisin is not. Despite its puckered appearance, it has seldom inspired a passionate embrace. Though it boasts a rich and complex flavor, the humble brownish fruit isn’t the gift one imagines when a Valentine’s offering is labeled “Sweets for my sweet.”

What does a raisin resemble? A story from my youth will illustrate. On a first-grade field trip to Santa’s Land in Putney, Vermont, I didn’t have a coin to purchase a handful of grain to feed the mini reindeer or some such creature in the petting zoo. No problem! There were piles of raisins all over the ground in the pen. I picked up a handful and attempted to entice the animals. They were uninterested. A helpful teacher suggested I go wash my hands.

Grapes, with their plump juiciness and tongue tantalizing tangle of sweet and tart, are sexy. Crush those grapes and ferment the juice and you get something sexier still. But leave the grapes in the sun until they shrivel like one’s spirit after a rejection…not even the California Raisins dancing to Motown can convince us that the fruit has a lasting romantic resonance.

Can a raisin’s reputation be remade? Instead of images of the passing of youth and the slow march of time leading to desiccation and decay, could it be the embodiment of a passion that grows sweeter with the years?

***

Twenty-year-old Gerard “Jerry” Duquette was a first-year student attending a nursing school near Burlington in 1975. The only male in the class, Jerry had coppery red hair, eyes like a cocker spaniel, and an endearing practice of holding the door for all of his female classmates. It is unsurprising he was a favorite among the would-be Florence Nightingales, including Diana Jean “Jeanne” Harris, a comely 21-year-old transplant from Iowa. Jeanne, with her shy smile and bewitching green eyes caught Jerry’s attention, too. One thing led to another and it wasn’t long before she was making the journey with him through Vermont’s lush Green Mountains toward the little town of Hardwick in the Northeast Kingdom to meet the family.

Jerry’s three younger siblings and father made Jeanne welcome, but the matriarch of the family, Cecile or “La Mere,” looked on this interloper with a wary eye. Jeanne didn’t speak French and La Mere’s English was limited and heavily accented, as she had spent the first 20 years of her life on the other side of the border. Jerry’s parents were from the Lac-Mégantic area of Quebec, and had come to the U.S., like so many immigrants before, to find higher wages and a better life. Jerry’s father, Pat, was a logger, and spent most of his time away from home working in the woods. La Mere, isolated in a rural setting, unable to work or drive, and interacting mostly with a French speaking sister and brother-in-law who lived within walking distance, never learned English with fluency. French was spoken in the home and when communication with the outside world was required, one of their six children was called upon to translate.

No translation was necessary, however, when Jeanne heard La Mere grumbling to her husband about “pas catholique” and “pas francais” while glaring in her direction. Jeanne picked up pretty quickly that her beau’s mother was not a fan of this relationship.

More desperate to please than ever, Jeanne cleaned her plate of the rich beef stew, pickled beets, and thick-sliced homemade bread. She tried to follow the rapid-fire French around the table, smiling nervously and nodding. She made it through the fraught meal and thought the evening would be winding down, not realizing that the biggest challenge was yet to come.

La Mere brought a perfectly golden-brown pie to the table, smelling of sweetness and cinnamon.

“Just wait ‘til you taste it! It’s my favorite!” younger brother Ronald, the gourmand of the family, enthused to Jeanne.

“It’s her specialty. It’s delicious,” added Jerry. “Tarte aux raisins sec.”

Jeanne paled. Did he just say…raisin pie?

Tarte aux raisins sec was a common food of Quebec and New England, especially among logging communities. It could be made with kitchen staples (the filling is raisins boiled in brown sugar, thickened with cornstarch, and seasoned with cinnamon or nutmeg). It was inexpensive, easy to make, traveled well, and kept fresh without refrigeration. La Mere would have likely made a second pie for Pat to take with him back to camp. Incidentally, this dish is also known as Amish Funeral Pie, and is popular among Old Order Amish in Pennsylvania.

La Mere cut into the flakey crust and served Jeanne a generous slice of the still warm pie. Swollen, brown raisins spilled out of their pastry prison across the plate. “Merci?” Jeanne said, accepting the offering with a wavering smile.

The truth was, Jeanne had a long-standing dislike of raisins. She once noticed as a child that the raisins in her oatmeal looked a good bit like the flies stuck to the yellow strip dangling from the ceiling of her grandma’s farmhouse kitchen. She didn’t eat another raisin voluntarily for the next 15 years. In adulthood, she had occasionally eaten a raisin or two, attempting to train herself out of her distaste. They’re good for you! She would remind herself, trying not to gag. Mind over matter! With a little pep talk, she could coax herself into swallowing a few raisins at a time like medicine.

This was not a few raisins.

It didn’t require much of a stretch to see the syrupy plateful of plump, brown raisins piled deep in golden crust and imagine hundreds of dead fly bodies boiled in their juices.

Eyes watering and gorge rising, Jeanne picked up her fork. She took a deep breath and looked at Jerry, who smiled encouragingly. They had only been dating for two months, yet she knew her heart was already engaged. If this was the gauntlet she must face to prove her affection, she would do it. She took a small bite and chewed and swallowed quickly. “Mmm, it’s good!” she said with more enthusiasm than sincerity.

It took her some time, but she finished the slice of pie, her gaze focused on her sweetheart.

They were married less than a year later.

Jeanne eventually told her husband about what a heroic effort it was to choke down his mother’s dead fly pie, but La Mere passed in 2009 without ever knowing that little secret. La Mere did eventually — grudgingly — accept Jeanne as a suitable spouse for her son, despite her lack of proper religion or cultural pedigree.

A handful of years after the trial by pie, this chronicler was born, wrinkled and sweet as a raisin, and placed in Jeanne’s arms.

***

Today, Jerry and Jeanne have been married 46 years. They may be a little more wrinkled and gray, but their love has only intensified with age and experience. It only seems fitting that when they hit the half century mark, they serve not cake, but a pie full of raisins, the most romantic fruit.