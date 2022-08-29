Growth for a strong future

As communities across Nebraska’s Third District are turning their attention to back-to-school matters, preparation for harvest, and of course, Cornhusker football, this season I have had the opportunity to appreciate many of the things that make the people and culture of our state special. Among our many blessings, we have talented young people, world-class agriculture producers, and a heritage of dedicated service laid down by Nebraskans who came before us.

While traveling the Third District this week, I was able to participate in the Nebraska State Dairy Association and Midwest Dairy Association Summit hosted at the Thiele Family Farm in Antelope County. I also participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce’s Federal Legislative Summit, where I enjoyed joining my Nebraska delegation colleagues to hear from job creators on the policies needed to support businesses across the state. With a quarter of Nebraska’s jobs tied to agriculture, strengthening our economy depends on recognizing the important contributions of our farmers and ranchers and making the most of opportunities for our agricultural products in domestic and international markets.

This is why the role of sound trade policy is so important to the agricultural community in our state. I took the opportunity to serve in my current role as ranking member of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade because I’m serious about doing the work to put America back in the driver’s seat. Unfortunately, President Biden and Democrats in Congress have neglected to pursue a trade agenda which leverages the competitive advantage our agricultural producers possess. They have been asleep at the wheel, and I have been vocal and effective in my efforts to demand the administration enforce trade agreements like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), hold China accountable for corrupt trade practices, address supply chain issues, and ensure key personnel posts in federal trade offices are filled with qualified individuals.

The upcoming negotiations on the 2023 Farm Bill will be another crucial juncture at which leadership on the agricultural issues important to rural Americans must be strong and thorough, and I will remain quick to listen to feedback from Nebraskans. My door is always open, and I welcome your input on developing sound agriculture policy. The president’s policies are hurting our economic growth, and we must produce policy which moves our country toward prosperity for the future.

We have a responsibility to secure the blessings we have been given, and I am convinced the future we are building will be in good hands. I saw strong promise in the hard-working interns which served in my offices this summer. Cord Lee from Elsie, NE, Gavin Howell from Scottsbluff, David Spitzenberger from Omaha, and Tanner Butler from Broken Bow served in my Washington office, and Brooke Hostler, a CO native who is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, served in my Grand Island office. Each of these interns contributed significantly to my mission to serve Nebraskans and increased the confidence I have in the rising young leaders in our state.

This confidence is also the reason I was pleased to recently announce the 16 Third District high school students who will serve on my Youth Advisory Council for the 2022-2023 school year. The hometowns of this year’s council membership range across the state from Tecumseh to Crawford to Benkelman to Atkinson, and council members will participate in a forum to discuss local and federal issues with me throughout the school year. More information on the Youth Advisory Council and the annual councilmember selection process is available on my website at AdrianSmith.House.Gov/Services/Youth-Advisory-Council.

This week I also had the chance to speak at the Nebraska State Fair opening ceremony and serve as a judge for the fair’s New and Unique Food Contest. It was great to see the fair get off to such a great start and connect with the fair goers and exhibitors who contribute so much to the good life in our state.

Every August the House schedule gives me the opportunity to spend extended periods of time traveling the Third District, and I end each summer grateful to call Nebraska home.