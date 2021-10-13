Growing through it together

The last 18 months have been a roller coaster for the entire world. While many places have struggled, even in America, Nebraskans have come together to power through the pandemic. Our healthcare professionals have worked with compassion and skill to care for Nebraskans. Communities have supported their local businesses throughout the pandemic. Employers have overcome market disruptions to preserve and create jobs. Parents and schools worked to get kids back in the classroom. Our ag producers once again showed that they can be counted on to feed the nation and world. None of this has been easy, but Nebraskans have been up to the challenge.

While the coronavirus upended our lives, the State has struck a balance allowing people to live a more normal life while still keeping Nebraska healthy. Our approach helped to protect our hospitals, so everyone who needed a hospital bed could get one. We have the third lowest fatality rate from COVID-19 in the country, and we’ve now vaccinated over 88% of Nebraskans 65 and older.

As we prioritized health, we pushed forward with growing Nebraska. While the nation’s GDP declined 3.4% last year, Nebraska was one of the least affected states—with the fourth best GDP performance. Our state has bounced back strong. Nebraska had the fastest fourth quarter GDP growth of any state in 2020 (11.8%), more than doubling the national growth rate of 4.5%.