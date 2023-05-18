With May flowers starting to bloom, everyone is thinking, “YEA!!! Summer is almost here!” or, “OH NO!!! How am I going to keep the kids busy or stop the summer learning slide?” The Kilgore Memorial Library will be hosting the Summer Reading Program: All Together Now. The Summer Reading Program kicks off for the adults on May 20, for the not so summer of love: Highway 34 Smack Down between the Kilgore Memorial Library vs. Seward Memorial Library. Watch the cars race to the finish line. On May 30, there will be an Alzheimer’s Program at 10:30 a.m. The Adult Reading Club will end on July 31, so make sure to turn in your reading slips to the front desk.

Now on for the kids, the summer slide is definitely not groovy. According to a Scholastic article written in August 2022 by Ashley Austrew, kids (in grades 3-5) can lose up to 20% of their gains in reading and up to 27% of their gains in math over a normal summer break. Kilgore Memorial Library wants to challenge all the kids to participate in the “All Together Now Summer Reading Program” from May 30 to July 7, 2023. The Friends of the Library Kick-Off Picnic is on May 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come eat lunch with the library and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

During the week, Kilgore Memorial Library will be hosting many groups. On Tuesdays at 2 p.m., the library will be introducing the Kindness Club. This is targeted for elementary and tween students. The Kindness Club will focus on art, crafts, and kind acts. On Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. the library will be hosting groovy Book Buddies, a preschool storytime with the BOOST program. Also on Thursdays at 5 p.m., the Farmer’s Market will be back on the Library property. The Kilgore Memorial Library is emphasizing kindness and will also be hosting a STEM and community outreach program during this time. On Fridays at 10:30 a.m., Mrs. B. will be back with Family Storytime. Also on Fridays at 2 p.m. for the tweens and teens, gaming time at the library. There is something for all age groups!

The Kilgore Memorial Library has partnered with many groups this year to bring in some special programs during the “All Together Now Summer Reading Program”. On Saturday, June 10 at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., the Kilgore Memorial Library, Friends of the Library, and York General Hospital are hosting a Build-A-Buddy workshop. Registration is already full. On Saturday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m., the Nebraska Game and Parks and KML will be hosting Reptiles of Nebraska, so come on in and learn about our slithery friends that also call Nebraska home. On Thursday, June 29 at 3:30 p.m., KML will be hosting Jeff Quinn and his amazing magical abilities. The Magic Show is for all ages, so slide on in to watch and be amazed. Our special “All Together Now Summer Reading Program” Finale will be on Saturday, July 8 at 1 p.m., the library will be hosting Edgerton Explorit Center. This year at the end of the program party, we are going to turn over kindness power to the young readers. They will get to decide what we can buy to enhance the library experience.

The Kilgore Memorial Library and Friends of the Library hope that you all come together now and join us for a summer of fun, reading, and kindness.