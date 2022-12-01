Grat-i-tude – (noun) the quality of being thankful, readiness to show appreciation

Many, many thanks for your continued support of our Souper Soup Sale and Giving Tree. We hope those delicious soups will keep you (and your family and friends) warm and healthy this winter. Soup can bring a sense of comfort to the soul – maybe that is why it's called comfort food!

We also appreciate those who chose to support the purchase of a book from the selections offered on the Giving Tree. This opportunity to help the Friends support the library is becoming a holiday tradition. The Giving Tree is available until December 30.

The end of the year is a time for reflection and getting ready for fresh start. If you have ever thought about giving back around this time but weren’t sure where to begin, we hope you consider now as an excellent opportunity to do so. We encourage you to get involved by sharing your time and talents at Kilgore Memorial Library,

Library volunteers play an important role as partners in the library's mission of connecting people to the world of ideas and information. If you haven't signed up to volunteer yet, what are you waiting for? To find out how you can get involved and help your library, call (402) 363-2620 for current volunteer opportunities.

Won’t you join us in becoming a Friend of our Library? This is your chance to make a difference at Kilgore Memorial Library. Your financial contribution and volunteer time will help us continue to provide the programs and services that make this library such an outstanding part of the community. Annual dues are only $10. If so, email friendsofkilgorelibrary@gmail.com or stop by the library to complete a form.

We extend our congratulations to the new 2023 officers as they prepare for their leadership roles: President Ronda Harris, Vice-President Irene Duncan, Secretary Stephanie Rodenborg and Treasurer Bob Sautter.

Introducing Kilgore’s new staff/positions:

Monica Tidyman is our new public services coordinator. Monica comes to Kilgore Memorial Library after working as the director at the Stromsburg Public Library for the past eight years. Monica will be at the library to greet patrons Tuesday through Saturday. When she is not at the desk, she will be planning new displays and other services to help patrons use the library and everything it offers.

Traci Hartley is the new public service assistant working Monday through Thursday afternoons. How lucky are we that Traci just moved to York this year and has five years of experience on the North Platte Public library staff!

Other changes on the staff at our library include Leo Jacobsen returning as our technical services support staff member, working with Rachel Mayfield. Leo worked as a shelver at the library during high school and since he is attending college online was excited to return in this new role. Janey Due, who has worked for the past two years in public service, helping patrons and creating wonderful graphics for our social media and print flyers, is moving to the new role of youth services assistant. This move will allow Janey more creative outlets with programming and marketing all the great events her and Carol Baker will be developing together.

Make plans in December to view the Kent Bedient Gallery presenting an art display by local artist, Giovanni Correa. The Elmer Baker Display Case will feature Rosalie Hillmer’s angel collection.

Hey preschoolers…do you have what it takes to be Santa’s official number one helper? Our last Story Time for 2022 is “Reindeer Boot Camp.” It is being held Friday, December 9, at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. B will offer instruction in craft making, cookie decorating and all things “deer.” We hope you will join us to mingle and jingle!

And, save the date…February 11, 2023 for our annual York Uncorked. Share the evening with your sweetheart...tasting fine wines and liquors plus delicious chocolates and other munchies! Tickets will be available soon.

We hope that this year's holiday brings your family much joy, love and overall plenty of fantastic shared meals and treasured time.