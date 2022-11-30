Grateful for the Good Life

As Nebraskans, we’re fortunate to live in a state where we enjoy peace, prosperity and the blessings of liberty. As we celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and family, there were plenty of reasons to be grateful here in the Good Life.

First and foremost, Nebraska is filled with friendly, generous people. Nebraskans are quick to lend a hand—whether that’s shoveling the driveway of an elderly neighbor, delivering a home-cooked meal to a family with a newborn, or helping a fellow rancher round up cattle that have gotten out.

Many times, it’s these everyday acts of service that make Nebraskans stand out. But time and again, I have seen Nebraskans step up for one another in big ways. This week, I had the honor of presenting Frank Axiotes, of Elkhorn, with the Carnegie Hero Medal. It’s a national award given to men and women for acts of heroism. In September of 2020, Frank was driving along I-80 in Lincoln when he encountered a three vehicle crash in the opposite lanes. Instead of driving by, Frank sprang to action to aid those on-scene. He ran to a Chevy Trailblazer that was pinned between a semi and the barrier and helped remove 21-year-old Madison Daly and her nine-year-old brother from the vehicle before the car burst into flames. Nebraska is a better place because of people like Frank, who are willing to risk their lives for the safety of others without giving it a second thought.

Nebraskans are also generous with their time. According to United Health Foundation, our state ranks #3 in America for volunteerism. This willingness to serve is especially evident in seasons of adversity. 2022 is on pace to be the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska history. Firefighters have done heroic work to protect lives and property as wildfires have raged across the state. In Nebraska, there are 478 fire departments with over 17,000 firefighters who courageously serve to protect their communities. More than 15,000 of these firefighters are unpaid volunteers. As they’ve fought to contain fires, churches and schools have stepped up to collect donations to make sure our firefighters have all the nourishment they need to replenish their strength. On behalf of all Nebraskans, thank you to the men and women who’ve worked long shifts, risking their personal safety to fight wildfires this year. And thank you to their family, friends, and neighbors who’ve supported them.

And Nebraska’s third-largest industry, tourism, has bounced back even stronger than before the pandemic. Last year, visitors to Nebraska spent a record high of $3.6 billion. Total visitor expenditures grew 65% compared to 2020. That was a much stronger rebound than the national average (48%).

On October 28, 2022, the State forecasting board raised the State’s revenue forecast by $2.5 billion through fiscal year 2024-2025 due to Nebraska’s continued economic strength. Our rainy-day fund is already larger than ever at $1.7 billion, and it’s forecasted to grow to $2.3 billion by the middle of 2024. That sets up the next Legislature to build on the historic tax relief we delivered to Nebraskans earlier this year.

With great people, fantastic growth, and family-friendly communities, Nebraska truly is the Good Life. Thank you to everyone whose hard work has made 2022 another successful year for our state.