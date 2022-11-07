Going overboard for the holidays

I didn’t decorate as much as I usually do for Halloween. I usually have spooky music playing. I could never out-spook the way my former neighbor did, but at least kids remembered me with our treats.

This year I sat outside and gave away candy. That was it. At least we had a great selection of home-grown pumpkins and gourds around the yard, thanks to Bob. He does a great job growing and arranging the pumpkins. That’s it.

We closed up shop at about 8:30 when all the candy ran out, but that didn’t stop about 20 kids from coming until 9:15 pm. -- by that time we ran out of candy (for real) and settled in for the night. Overall, we gave out candy to about 90 kids. Not bad.

We are not that family that goes crazy with the yard decorations. You know the ones -- every inch of yard and house has some sort of Halloween decorations on it. I’m ashamed to say it, but we have one of those in the family (at least he is out of town). My brother-in-law, Mike, loses his mind when it comes to Halloween. Apparently, he’s been doing this for 40 years. He starts right after Halloween by hitting all the stores for discounted decorations and then puts them in storage until next year. Around mid-September he starts plotting out that year’s decorations. This takes lots of configurations when it comes to outside lighting, extension cords and outlets. Once he has his plan in hand, he starts to check for holes in the decorations and planning on where they should go.

At the same time, my sister and her kids just sit back and help where they can. As Halloween gets closer and the yard starts its transformation, they notice more and more cars are stopping by to gawk and take pictures. By the time Halloween gets there, they have a steady stream of onlookers cruising by. On Halloween night, they will have an average of 300 kids stop by to trick-or-treat. I asked her to send pictures this year and boy was I impressed! The amount of money and time he must spend is amazing. I’m sure he went out afterwards and got some new decorations for next year.

Mike does some for Thanksgiving, but he saves his next splurge for Christmas. Not over-the-top like Halloween, but still noticeable. I guess Mike has been doing this when he has a teenager, but now it’s full-on! It doesn’t bother my sister much nowadays, but when they first got married it did. “At least he doesn’t go out and drink!” is my sister’s excuse for it. We have gotten used to it as well.

Besides Halloween and Christmas, he decorates for Easter too and whenever one of his family members has a memorable thing going on, he goes overboard with that as well. When my niece and nephew graduated from high school and college, he went nuts. My younger nephew graduates in two years and my sister turns 60 in May. Lord knows what he’ll have planned for them!

My Santa plans for this season are on hold. There are several others who want a chance to play Santa for the city this year, so it’s only fair to bring others into the mix. I will be in the Yorkshire Playhouse’s musical version of “T’was the Night Before Christmas” as Santa towards the end of the show and then afterwards to meet any kids that come to the show. I’ll be on-call with the Chamber this year which is fine. I’ve had several requests already for private functions. Santa will once again be at the Kilgore Library in his little hut in the parking lot this year. Special thanks to the library staff for being so welcome to Santa. Don’t know if I will have any shifts for the city, but at least Santa will be well represented this year.

Don’t forget about York Adopt-a-Pet’s annual sale this Saturday. There will be lots of great gift ideas for everyone on your list plus great homemade goodies prepared by YAAP volunteers and staff including my own chocolate bread pudding. This is a great opportunity to stock up on goodies for all your upcoming holiday get-togethers. Lots of cookies, bars and other homemade treats will be on sale, and best of all, the proceeds go to take care of the hundreds of animals that come to our shelter all throughout the year. The fun starts at 8 a.m., this Saturday at the shelter.

Letters went out to members of The Friends of the Library last week looking for soup-makers for the annual “SOUPER Soup Sale” November 26 at the library. Once again there will be about 30 varieties of homemade soups to pick from. These are made locally by members of the Friends group as well as area restaurants. They are frozen and ready for your freezer for the long cold Nebraska days ahead. They are $10 per quart, and all the proceeds goes to the Kilgore Library for future programming and supplies. It’s a great holiday gift idea for that neighbor who struggles to get out during the winter, as well as your own freezer. The sale starts at 10 a.m., and goes on until we run out of soup, so plan on coming early to get your favorite flavor.