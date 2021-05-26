Get ready for some fantastic events

There is just a short time left to enter our Get Caught Reading Photo Contest – ends May 31. Take a photo of person/persons reading. Email your photo along with permission to use the photo to kilgore@cityofyork.net or send your submission through Facebook Messenger.

All photos become the property of the Library. Submit your photos for a chance to win a $100, $50 or $25 Chamber Check. Complete details at kilgore@cityofyork.net.

We are so excited to be able to have our Summer Reading Kick-Off picnic again this year. Join us Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. -.1 p.m., for hot dogs, chips, watermelon and bottled water. Enjoy your lunch and then sign up for the reading program for your age group. Fun prizes for the kiddos and adults have a chance to beat Seward in the Who Reads More on Highway 34 Smack Down.

Elias, our summer intern – funded by a Nebraska Library Commission’s Internship Grant – will hold a bike safety event on June 12 at Harrison Park from 9-11 a.m. Bike riding is a lot of fun, but accidents happen. Come and learn the importance of safety measures and rules of the road. Elias is a York College student majoring in English Education with an emphasis in theatre. He will be helping at most of the library’s summer activities.