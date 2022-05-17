Launched in 1999, Get Caught Reading is the brainchild of former Congresswoman Pat Schroeder, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Association of American Publishers (AAP), who saw the opportunity to spread the word about the joys of reading through an industry-supported literacy campaign. Get Caught Reading is a nationwide public service campaign to remind people of all ages how much fun it is to read. May is officially Get Caught Reading month, but the celebration lasts throughout the year.

You are invited to attend our kick-off event for this year’s Summer Reading Program Oceans of Possibilities scheduled for Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a picnic lunch served by the Friends of the Library. We will have all the usual picnic fare with hot dogs, chips, drinks, etc. Kilgore Memorial Library’s summer reading program is designed for toddlers, school-aged children, teens, and adults.

Check the library web site and follow us on Facebook for complete details about all our great family summer activities. And be sure to pick up a great bookmark with all these events listed.

There is always something new at the library. Check out the “new arrival” displays. Are you looking for an item that the library does not own? Interlibrary loan is the process of borrowing books, audiobooks, DVDs, and other materials from libraries across the United States for checkout by library patrons. Staff will happily assist you with your request.

Have you visited the Free Little Libraries yet? Did you know Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that was established in 2012, and now has more than 100,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes worldwide? Stop by any of our locations: Grand Central Foods, Head Start, East Hill Park, Mincks Park, York County Historical Association and York News-Times to see the great selection of children’s books. We appreciate the York News-Times for partnering with us on this project.

Don’t forget about the “Storywalk” this summer. Great fun activity to do with the kids or grandkids. Check out the trail at Beaver Creek for a leisurely walk, enjoy the story, get some sunshine and fresh air. What could be better? Special thanks to the York Parks & Recreation Department for partnering with us on this project.

Stop by in May to see the display on the Kent Bedient Gallery. Nancy Beach of the York County Historical Association created “The Earliest History of York County.” This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about how the Louisiana Purchase lead to homesteading in York County.

Don’t forget about “Shelfie Sunday.” Send us a picture of your favorite bookshelves to be shared on our Facebook page! This is all about people who love books! See how collectors of books tend to arrange their collections.

Looking for help to improve your photos, a group that embraces the art of photography? One has been formed for those who live in the York, NE area. They meet once a month at the Kilgore Memorial Library. Please check York, NE Photography Club on Facebook to share photos, asks questions, and help one another.

Another group that meets at the Library is the Lego Club. All ages are invited on Saturdays at 10 am. This Club encourages play between parents and children, promotes problem solving and boosts STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) skills.

May is all about reading books and raising awareness regarding the advantages of indulging in literature. The genres of books you can read include nonfiction, history, fables, etc. -- the options are unlimited. So, get your hands on some books and start reading!