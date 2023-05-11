This past week debate began on a package of bills from the Education Committee. The package, LB705, began with 18 bills included and ended up with 4 more added to it as amendments were adopted. One of those amendments added my bill LB585, which provides our public schools with greater flexibility in providing more comprehensive behavioral and mental health training focusing on suicide awareness and prevention. LB705 was advanced to Select File by a vote of 40-0.

The Nebraska Legislature also finished first-round debate on several of the main budget bills that fund agencies, programs and projects across our state. There was a lot of healthy debate on the numerous spending priorities contained in these budget bills. Perhaps no item had more discussion than that surrounding the funding for construction of a new state prison.

This year’s budget, if passed, would approve an additional $335 million toward construction of this new correctional facility. Previously, $15 million was earmarked for this project. The total cost for the new facility is estimated by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) to be $350 million. This is almost a 30% increase in cost since NDCS first requested the funding just over a year ago. We are likely to see this cost increase as inflation continues to drive up the price for the goods and labor needed to build this proposed prison.

NDCS originally stated that this new facility was necessary to replace the aged and unsafe Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. The new facility will house around 1,512 inmates. The current facility in Lincoln averages over 1,300 daily inmates, which places it far above capacity - at 161%.

Several senators on the floor mentioned that the new facility would likely be at or above capacity within a few years if the state prison population continues its ongoing growth trend. Senator McKinney of Omaha raised the point that NDCS is now stating that it would not decommission the current prison in Lincoln, despite that being their original reason in requesting funds for construction of a new facility.

These are all important questions and ones that apply to the broader debate on legislation that impacts both sides of our state’s budget ledger - taxes and spending. As it currently stands, there is absolutely no way we can fit all the proposed tax cuts and proposed spending increases into the constraints of our budget, which we are required to balance under the Nebraska Constitution. We have quite a bit of work left to decide how to put all the pieces of the budget together in the short time we have left in this session.

I wanted to invite high school students to consider applying for the Unicameral Youth Legislature June 11-14 at the State Capitol. Students will be active participants and learn firsthand how the Legislature works directly from senators and staff. To learn more about this opportunity, visit www.NebraskaLegislature.gov/uyl or call (402) 471-2788. The deadline to register is May 22.