Fun Club Chit Chat -- A national keepsake

When Key saw the American flag soaring above the fort "by the dawn's early light" of Sept. 14, he knew Fort McHenry had not surrendered. Moved by the sight, he began to compose a poem on the back of a letter he was carrying.

A few days later, Francis Scott Key revised the four verses he had written about the American victory. With the encouragement of friends, he had the poem printed and distributed to every man at the fort and around Baltimore. The words and music were later published under the title "The Star Spangled Banner."

That majestic flag

And that "Star Spangled Banner" is what many of the Fun Club travelers saw on display during our visit to the National History Museum in Washington D.C. I was absolutely amazed at the size of the flag.

Although it's not quite as large today, this flag was originally a 30x42-foot garrison flag which was the standard size at the time. That's about a quarter of the size of a modern basketball court.

The flag was given to the family of Lt. Col. George Armistead who was the commander and hero of Fort McHenry during the bombardment. The flag remained in the Armistead family for 90 years.