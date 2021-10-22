From the Front Row
State XC—getting a little tougher each year!
Well, I’ll be making the call here in about a week or so to the United States Social Security Administration to get myself an appointment so I can get set up for Medicare when I turn 65 the final day of March.
It kind of gets you to thinking that retirement is just around the corner and that the days of working late nights covering football, baseball and basketball games are slowly winding down.
Then I remember what my wife said about retirement and I had better plan on being out in the field for a few more years at least.
I’m actually sitting here in lot 22 on the UNK campus in Kearney (Media Parking) where in about 35-40 minutes I will begin the long walk up to the Kearney Club and down the fairway to the west to get ready to cover my 14th or 15th consecutive Nebraska State Cross Country Meet.
In the past I have never given a second thought to the walking this event requires, but this year I even told my wife that I wasn’t looking forward to going to Kearney because over the past year my knees have really been bothering me.
There are two long climbs just to get to the event site and then it’s a lot of up and down from the start to the finish line. Like I said, I have done this enough times that I know where I want to be to get my pictures, it’s just that as the years go by getting to those places is becoming more difficult.
Once the race starts most of the fans do about as much running as the runners in each race do. It would be very easy to get run over if you are not sure where you are going and the safest means of getting there.
I would have to say that 2021 has been a banner year for area cross country teams. Both the York and McCool Junction girls and boys qualified in their respective classes as did the Bronco boys. Add to that single runners for the girls and boys from Fillmore Central and another runner for the Centennial girls and I have my plate pretty full for today.
I know by the time you read this the state cross country meet will be over, but if there are stories and pictures in Saturday morning.s paper, then you will have the proof that I survived the state meet and I have also given my wife more reason to believe I am not even close to retirement.
One other thing, I really do love covering this event and watching the people who attend it.
Well it’s time to get the camera set up, grab my bottle of Mt. Dew (instant energy) and start making the walk up to the where the meet will be taking place.
I hope everyone has a great weekend and if you are on the road traveling to events just be safe.