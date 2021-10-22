From the Front Row

State XC—getting a little tougher each year!

Well, I’ll be making the call here in about a week or so to the United States Social Security Administration to get myself an appointment so I can get set up for Medicare when I turn 65 the final day of March.

It kind of gets you to thinking that retirement is just around the corner and that the days of working late nights covering football, baseball and basketball games are slowly winding down.

Then I remember what my wife said about retirement and I had better plan on being out in the field for a few more years at least.

I’m actually sitting here in lot 22 on the UNK campus in Kearney (Media Parking) where in about 35-40 minutes I will begin the long walk up to the Kearney Club and down the fairway to the west to get ready to cover my 14th or 15th consecutive Nebraska State Cross Country Meet.

In the past I have never given a second thought to the walking this event requires, but this year I even told my wife that I wasn’t looking forward to going to Kearney because over the past year my knees have really been bothering me.