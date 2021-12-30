From the Front Row
2022 has arrived, but 2021 has still left us with a lot of questions
Last year we were looking forward to seeing 2020 in the rear view mirror as it had to be the worst 10 months that most of us had ever experienced.
We looked at 2021 as a new beginning and hoped that we could also put the COVID-19 issue to rest so-to-speak as the vaccines were just coming out for people to start receiving. I won’t lie, I felt a sense of renewal when the vaccine became available and I had hoped that this would be the beginning to the end.
I chose to get the shot because from what I was seeing it appeared to be having positive results and that is all I will say about that.
Now we seem to wake up every day with a new record number of COVID cases as was the case today as we set a new world record with 484,377 cases. First we had COVID-19, then Delta and now the Omicron version of the virus. What could possibly be next?
I feel 2021 was better than the final 10 months of 2020 by a longshot as we seem to get back to a more normal way of life. We weathered so much of this COVID storm now for the past two years and while we are doing more things in our daily life than we were doing back in March, April and May of 2020 we still have to deal with this virus and more importantly it continues to take people’s lives.
As we look ahead to 2022 what will the year hold for us?
My wish list for 2022 is pretty simple.
1. I want to see this COVID-19, Delta and Omicron crap finally start to go away. We have lost enough people over this virus and it’s time.
2. I want to see my grandson Cash come home healthy and with no underlying health conditions to deal with. He has been in NICU in Bryan West since being born back on Dec. 11. Thank God for technology because we get to see him every day with all the cameras he has in his room. There is a possibility he could be home sometime early January and we pray every day that is the case.
3. I hope my family stays healthy and our choice to receive the COVID and the flu shots gets us through what could be a very nasty winter health wise.
I don’t need anything else. Give me all of this and 2022 will be one of the best years of my life.
I doubt that I will make any New Year’s resolutions just because I am so bad at keeping them it just becomes a waste of time.
Well, I am supposed to be painting the cupboards and the kitchen walls as this is my day off so I better get back to work.
I hope everyone had a great Christmas and 2022 is the best year of your life.