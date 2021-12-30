From the Front Row

2022 has arrived, but 2021 has still left us with a lot of questions

Last year we were looking forward to seeing 2020 in the rear view mirror as it had to be the worst 10 months that most of us had ever experienced.

We looked at 2021 as a new beginning and hoped that we could also put the COVID-19 issue to rest so-to-speak as the vaccines were just coming out for people to start receiving. I won’t lie, I felt a sense of renewal when the vaccine became available and I had hoped that this would be the beginning to the end.

I chose to get the shot because from what I was seeing it appeared to be having positive results and that is all I will say about that.

Now we seem to wake up every day with a new record number of COVID cases as was the case today as we set a new world record with 484,377 cases. First we had COVID-19, then Delta and now the Omicron version of the virus. What could possibly be next?