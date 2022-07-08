From the Front Row

When, where and why will the next random shooting incident happen?

The large number of random shooting incidents is out of control.

I was sitting watching the baseball game over the weekend when the bulletin came over the screen about the shootings during a Fourth of July parade in Illinois.

I remember several weeks ago when the first bulletin came out about the 19 kids who were killed by a gunman who walked into a school in Texas and murdered kids and teachers without batting an eye.

There was the shooting in a grocery store and there have been so many others.

These are all preventable. We just have to figure out how!

You know when the COVID-19 pandemic hit us in 2020 there were a lot of questions asked if that was preventable? Did the government know ahead of time of this looming danger? Could something have been done to prevent the millions of deaths?

We will never know because if there is information about that it is locked up and the key was probably destroyed.

I am not one who has lived by an eye for an eye type mentality, but when it comes to these people who pull the trigger and kill innocent children and people for no foreseeable reason, my stand on things has shifted dramatically. I have to say as more and more of these unnecessary killings take place with no end in sight, I am developing a whole different attitude as to how I believe these people should be dealt with.

Where will the next one take place? Could it happen somewhere I am at with my family? Based on history I would have to say yes!

There does not seem to be any pattern that someone could look at and say, the next shooting could be here…… or here…… I am sure those people who attended that parade on Monday never had any suspicions they were putting themselves in harm’s way.

I don’t know how those people in Texas are dealing with losing a young son or daughter without a lot of hate running through their veins. I am sure they will have questions for law enforcement as to how the situation was handled and will forever be looking for answers as to why.

Where are we safe?

I am beginning to think we can no longer answer that question. I am starting to think a strong message has to be sent to these people who choose to kill others with no reason. The guy that shot the parade goers in Illinois will be in the court system for who knows how long with the families of those who lost loved ones footing the bill for his incarceration.

That’s just not right!

Baseball and Softball

I covered softball in Hastings on Friday with the York Fusion 16-U and the Polk County Slammers 18-U.

Today I am more than likely headed to Columbus to cover Class B Area 4 action at Pawnee Park with the York Cornerstone Junior Kings.

Summer sports is winding down and we are just a little over a month away from the opening day of practice for fall high school sports.

Enjoy the heat, because there appear to be a lot of hot days on the horizon.

Stay cool and stay safe if you have to travel.