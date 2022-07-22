From the Front Row

Lists are never ending when you own a home and take kids shopping!

Over the past several weeks we have accomplished a great deal with putting on a new wrap-around deck, cleaning up the backyard and taking care of some things that we wanted to get done before the end of summer.

But it’s not all done yet and never will be because as we all know if you own a house there is always something else on the list that pops up or you want to change.

So the word “done” has a meaning totally opposite of what it is intended to be. The task got done, but it will have to done again. The lawn was mowed, but it will need to be mowed again, so it’s not really done. Completed for now maybe, but the grass will grow again.

Speaking of lists, does anyone else feel that no matter how much you accomplish the list seems to get longer instead of shorter?

It’s kind of like a grocery list.

You write down 10 things and come home with 20. Why did the other 10 things you purchased not make the original list in the first place?

One of the biggest mistakes you can make when going shopping of any kind is to take kids with you. You just as well toss the list into the nearest garbage can, because it serves no purpose. I love my grandson to death, but he is at the age where he sneaks things off the shelf into the grocery cart - and he is good at it.

I can walk into Walmart needing a few things and walk out having spent $100 and purchased nothing I really need and forgot why I even went into the store in the first place.

Braxton is the same way with my tools.

I’ll come home to find my drill, several screw drivers and a couple of hammers sitting outside on the floor in the garage. By the time I question him as to why and get several answers justifying the need for them, I just give up and realize that I’ll just pick them up when he goes in the house, but in the back of my mind I know this will happen again.

So when it comes to remodeling, landscaping or cleaning up around the house inside or out, just remember: even when you accomplish everything on the list one day, there will be more tasks on the list the next day and eventually you will have to do everything all over again.

Done, completed finished - it really doesn’t matter what you call it.

District Baseball

Of course as we get into the district baseball tournament for Seniors this weekend the weather outdoors is going to be like attending games while sitting inside a stove.

Temperatures in the mid 90s and the heat index around 105 degrees.

York is hosting the B-4 that got underway on Friday with three games. The C-5 is being played at Legion Field in Geneva and along with the Geneva Sharks, area teams from Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg (SOS Rebels) and Utica Beaver-Crossing (UBC Badgers) are all in action.

It might be a good time to go purchase one of the neck coolers to stay cool at the games. I should probably check around the house first before I do that as Braxton might have thrown one in the cart when I wasn’t looking.

Have a great weekend, stay cool, be safe and also careful if you are traveling to games.