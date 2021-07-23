From the Front Row

Bobby Bowden is a “good ole boy” and Husker fans can relate to that
I remember when Nebraska was going through one of its many coaching decisions on who should lead the Husker football team when I hoped former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden would consider coming to Lincoln to get things turned around.
I always knew was a longshot, with him being in his 80s, but I always thought if anyone could do it, it was him. He just related so well to the Husker brand.
Bowden had a lot of success against the Huskers and Tom Osborn as he put together a 6-2 record including going 2-2 against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. He was 4-0 in bowl games including his last win against the Big Red in the 1994 Orange Bowl (18-16) that gave him a national championship.
However, he credits the Seminoles’ win over Nebraska in 1980 (18-14) as the game that helped to put the Florida State football program on the map.
After his team upset the Huskers, the following week he wrote a letter to the Lincoln Journal Star about how he appreciated the Husker fans, players, cheerleaders, band, officials and coaches on how his team was treated.
“I have been coaching for 28 years and have played before some great crowds in this country. I have never seen people with more class that I saw at Nebraska last week.”
Bowden won 357 games as a coach and 315 of those were at Florida State where he went 315-98-4, with two national championships.
Bowden and Osborn have a great relationship and Bobby seems to always make time when his calendar is free to come to Nebraska and do speaking engagements. His wit and use of humor and ability to capture an audience’s attention made him one of the most sought after speakers.
Bowden, now 91, was diagnosed with a terminal medical illness this past week. Several coaches in the ACC, including current FSU head coach Mark Norvell, talked about Bowden and his impact on college football at this week’s ACC Kick-off in an emotional start to the event.
He is and always will be a “good ole boy” and one of my favorite coaches to watch and listen to at any level.
2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021
Well, the 2020 Olympics should be underway by the time this hits the newsstands.
The biggest question is will the next two weeks be successful or will the games turn into a disaster with the Delta COVID-19 variant running rampant?
With there being no fans, not much sound and no crowd reaction to the competitors, this will be the quietest Olympic Games ever staged with possibly the loudest result of holding the games heard around the world.