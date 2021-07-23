From the Front Row

Bobby Bowden is a “good ole boy” and Husker fans can relate to that

I remember when Nebraska was going through one of its many coaching decisions on who should lead the Husker football team when I hoped former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden would consider coming to Lincoln to get things turned around.

I always knew was a longshot, with him being in his 80s, but I always thought if anyone could do it, it was him. He just related so well to the Husker brand.

Bowden had a lot of success against the Huskers and Tom Osborn as he put together a 6-2 record including going 2-2 against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. He was 4-0 in bowl games including his last win against the Big Red in the 1994 Orange Bowl (18-16) that gave him a national championship.

However, he credits the Seminoles’ win over Nebraska in 1980 (18-14) as the game that helped to put the Florida State football program on the map.

After his team upset the Huskers, the following week he wrote a letter to the Lincoln Journal Star about how he appreciated the Husker fans, players, cheerleaders, band, officials and coaches on how his team was treated.