From the Front Row

When I lost my assistant sports editor a month and half ago, I figured I would have to cut back on some of what I was able to do.
On a daily basis there are about 2-3 hours of desk time (sometimes more) getting all the briefs done and keeping up on certain things before going out to cover one of the four spring sports.
The one thing I didn’t see happening was keeping up on the area leaders in track and field and posting them two or three times over the spring. That has been something that takes a long time to do and stay caught up on.
As I started to receive the results I told myself just keep up on the leader board and make sure to enter all the data right after you received it and not let it pile up.
I put in the last information of the 21 track and field meets to date on Friday and will be able to post the first leader board of 2021 in next Tuesday’s paper. These results will be from meets up to and including April 15.
A lot of the questions raised at the start of the spring sports season dealt with how would the loss of the 2020 spring sports year impact athletes as they got back on the track, soccer fields, tennis courts and golf courses?
I haven’t noticed much in tennis and golf, but in soccer and track and field, just getting back to the implementing of the basics has been more of a tedious under taking.
Just look at York boys soccer and how they have improved over the last few weeks after a very slow start to the season. I think that is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and not playing in 2020.
York girls soccer came in so young and so inexperienced and though they still are struggling on offense, I felt after Thursday night’s game at Northwest the team is starting to get more forward movement. I don’t claim to be a guru about the game, but I said to myself this team looks better on offense.
While last year’s golf and tennis seasons were canceled, the kids could still play the game. With soccer and track and field there was no competition to make the athletes better.
We have just a little over a month remaining in the spring sports season, but the next month is going to be hectic and filled with action on a daily basis.
As we see the COVID numbers go down in the area, the thought that comes to mind is, will things be back to almost normal by the fall? Will the routines return to that of 2019 or will there be lingering effects?
I guess only time will tell.
There is plenty of action for York sports this weekend as the Central City Track and Field Invite scheduled for Friday was moved to Saturday with a 10 a.m. start.
York boys’ soccer will take on Aurora at noon in Aurora at Streeter Park with the winner advancing to the 4 p.m. final.