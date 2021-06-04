From the Front Row

Most of the photos we have seen of Tiger Woods since his horrific car accident back on February 23 in Los Angeles have shown him standing on crutches.
He has been asked many times about when he might return to golf and has chosen to avoid the question, which at this time he probably has no real idea when or if that might be.
Right now his recovery is his main focus.
The details of the injuries he suffered that day lend me to think that Tiger may be in for a long, long road of rehabilitation and golf for the foreseeable future is not even something he has given much thought to.
Will he ever play again at the professional level?
When you hear that some emergency personal commented that Woods would face steep odds to return to the elite level, you have to wonder.
On top of the crash, he has been through five back surgeries and he knows all too well what kind of rehab that took.
The questions will continue to linger because I just don’t think at this time they can be answered. He called this injury “an entirely different animal” in his May 28 interview with Golf Digest.
I admit that I have never been a huge fan of Tiger, like I was with Arnie’s Army back in the 70s. Right now I kind of lean toward Rory McIlroy as my favorite PGA professional along with Brooks Koepka.
I always saw Tiger as the villain on the course. He was the one that no matter where he was on the leaderboard, every golfer knew he wasn’t that far away and they had better be on top their game or another tournament would be swept up by Tiger.
While Tiger is rehabbing, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson is winning majors.
He won the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. You can bet all the chips will be on the table for Phil as he tries once again in two weeks to complete the career grand slam at the US Open Championship at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
Phil has been close to winning the US Open. In 2006 at Winged Foot he took a one-shot lead to the 18th tee and proceeded to hit his drive way left. That led to a double-bogey and a one-shot loss.
Will the 2021 US Open final round on Father’s Day at Torrey Pines finally give Phil the Grand Slam of golf?
I wouldn’t bet against it.
Great softball and baseball action in York all weekend with the York Summer Softball Classic at the Ballpark Complex and the York Cornerstone Juniors Baseball Classic at Levitt Stadium.
Have a great weekend and be safe in your travels.