From the Front Row

Most of the photos we have seen of Tiger Woods since his horrific car accident back on February 23 in Los Angeles have shown him standing on crutches.

He has been asked many times about when he might return to golf and has chosen to avoid the question, which at this time he probably has no real idea when or if that might be.

Right now his recovery is his main focus.

The details of the injuries he suffered that day lend me to think that Tiger may be in for a long, long road of rehabilitation and golf for the foreseeable future is not even something he has given much thought to.

Will he ever play again at the professional level?

When you hear that some emergency personal commented that Woods would face steep odds to return to the elite level, you have to wonder.

On top of the crash, he has been through five back surgeries and he knows all too well what kind of rehab that took.

The questions will continue to linger because I just don’t think at this time they can be answered. He called this injury “an entirely different animal” in his May 28 interview with Golf Digest.