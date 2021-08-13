From the Front Row

Hard to believe 911 was almost 20 years ago
That’s a memory you want to keep stored forever, along with your wedding day, your kids wedding day, your first born child and all the kids that followed. Those and many others are all good memories.
Unfortunately we have other memories that are not so pleasant, but are a part of the life cycle.
About 20-years ago the United States was hit with one of the most brutal terroristic attacks on September 11, 2001. With the 20 year anniversary approaching, some television stations have been advertising plans to run some specials remembering what happened that day. I read that NBC, CBS and ABC will all be providing live coverage of Memorial services in New York and around the country.
Having read this and seeing plans to run footage from that day, has brought back memories of a period in my life that just seemed surreal at the time.
September 11, 2001
I was actually about 10 feet from where my work station is right now when the second plane hit the south tower. Some of the staff had gathered in the small conference room at the York News-Times to see what was going on with the first plane hitting the north tower earlier. Because of that several people witnessed the second plane crashing into the tower. I was actually full time at Epworth at the time, but had come in to check on faxes from the previous night.
The second plane confirmed that we were witnessing a terroristic attack and when the Pentagon was hit later that morning, what we felt inside was anything from hate to fear to just a total body numbness.
When I got to Epworth the staff was gathered in front of the TV and the looks on their faces told the story.
I think we were all thinking to ourselves what was next, who was next and where? Then we heard the news of a plane crashing in a field in Pennsylvania that we later learned was headed to the capitol in Washington DC.
Would Omaha’s Offutt Air Force base be on the list? That would be definitely close to home.
Nothing that day was normal and trying to calm the fears of the kids at Epworth was an emotional strain and challenge. Some had questions and others I don’t think really understood. Some of them just used the opportunity to act out.
That may have been one of the longest days of my life.
I chose not to cover sports that night because I just felt a need to be close to my family and not on the road by myself with my mind left to wander.
I remember going to bed that night with the last image I saw on TV was an American Flag draped on top of some twisted steel, lighted up at the site of what was once the Twin Towers.
We all wondered what we would wake up to the next day and the many days following and if there were any other targets that were next.
