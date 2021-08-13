From the Front Row

The second plane confirmed that we were witnessing a terroristic attack and when the Pentagon was hit later that morning, what we felt inside was anything from hate to fear to just a total body numbness.

When I got to Epworth the staff was gathered in front of the TV and the looks on their faces told the story.

I think we were all thinking to ourselves what was next, who was next and where? Then we heard the news of a plane crashing in a field in Pennsylvania that we later learned was headed to the capitol in Washington DC.

Would Omaha’s Offutt Air Force base be on the list? That would be definitely close to home.

Nothing that day was normal and trying to calm the fears of the kids at Epworth was an emotional strain and challenge. Some had questions and others I don’t think really understood. Some of them just used the opportunity to act out.

That may have been one of the longest days of my life.

I chose not to cover sports that night because I just felt a need to be close to my family and not on the road by myself with my mind left to wander.