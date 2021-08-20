From the Front Row

Fears - we all have them, what’s yours?

When you were a kid, did you have any fears or worries that you still have today?

Snakes maybe? Bees or wasps? Monsters under the bed?

For me it was when severe weather threatened the area.

I hated storms, especially when the tornado siren went off in the middle of the night. I didn’t like it any better in the daytime either, but when I could see the skies it was a little easier to handle.

Living in Nebraska you had better get used to storms, because they are going to happen whether you like it or not. Someone once told me if I was scared of storms I had better move.

More than once in my childhood, my mom yelled out the back door, “tornado,” and I was in the basement in record time.

Now when a storm gets close, you can look on your phone at the radar and see how much red and purple there is indicating its strength.

When I was growing up, all you pretty much had was the local TV station and sometimes not even that. Sure, there were radars being monitored but they were nothing like the ones we have today.