From the Front Row

Fears - we all have them, what’s yours?
When you were a kid, did you have any fears or worries that you still have today?
Snakes maybe? Bees or wasps? Monsters under the bed?
For me it was when severe weather threatened the area.
I hated storms, especially when the tornado siren went off in the middle of the night. I didn’t like it any better in the daytime either, but when I could see the skies it was a little easier to handle.
Living in Nebraska you had better get used to storms, because they are going to happen whether you like it or not. Someone once told me if I was scared of storms I had better move.
More than once in my childhood, my mom yelled out the back door, “tornado,” and I was in the basement in record time.
Now when a storm gets close, you can look on your phone at the radar and see how much red and purple there is indicating its strength.
When I was growing up, all you pretty much had was the local TV station and sometimes not even that. Sure, there were radars being monitored but they were nothing like the ones we have today.
Now we know the wind speed; the direction the storm is moving; when it is scheduled to hit certain towns and the time and what kind of damage it might do.
Back then you might get a “head for cover” and it might be 10 minutes after the storm passed. TVs didn’t work to well in storms and AM radios sounded like bacon crackling in the pan.
I still am cautious about traveling when storms are in the area and if I am covering an event with severe weather headed in my direction I don’t stick around to see what is going to happen.
Because of Striv and all the live streaming available, I don’t have to.
To this day I tend to monitor the weather and if it’s not necessary, I don’t travel when there is a possibility of it turning nasty.
Fall Sports is underway
Softball and golf got the 2021 fall sports schedule started Thursday.
Events will slowly build this weekend as all four of the area softball teams will be in action.
York hosts Fairbury, GICC and O’Neill in quad action; Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend hosts a triangular with Neumann and Centennial, while Polk County is in action in Lincoln at the Freeman Invite.
Next week the action amps up with cross country, football, tennis and volleyball all getting underway.
Have a great weekend and be safe in your travels.