From the Front Row - Slow start to Spring, but athletes seems to be catching up

When I lost my assistant sports editor a month and half ago, I figured I would have to cut back on some of what I was able to do.

On a daily basis there are about 2-3 hours of desk time (sometimes more) getting all the briefs done and keeping up on certain things before going out to cover one of the four spring sports.

The one thing I didn’t see happening was keeping up on the area leaders in track and field and posting them two or three times over the spring. That has been something that takes a long time to do and stay caught up on.

As I started to receive the results I told myself just keep up on the leader board and make sure to enter all the data right after you received it and not let it pile up.

I put in the last information of the 21 track and field meets to date on Friday and will be able to post the first leader board of 2021 in next Tuesday’s paper. These results will be from meets up to and including April 15.

A lot of the questions raised at the start of the spring sports season dealt with how would the loss of the 2020 spring sports year impact athletes as they got back on the track, soccer fields, tennis courts and golf courses?