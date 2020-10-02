From the Front Row - A season unlike no other and the best is yet to come!

The Florida Marlins took the first game from the Chicago Cubs at fanless Wrigley Field and the Cardinals went to San Diego and won the first game with the Padres.

By the time this column hits the newsstands, the field for the second round will have been determined with the American League winners heading west to San Diego and Los Angeles and the National league winners going down south to Arlington and Houston.

The finals of each league championship will be held in Texas and the World Series will be held at the Rangers new ball park in Arlington.

The 60-game season proved to be tougher than expected as injures riddled some teams to the point they had to dig deep into their farm systems just to come up with players.

However some of those teams enter the post-season with a recovered roster and with those players back and no home field advantage after the first round, you have to wonder if we could see some lower seeds make the finals of their league championship series.