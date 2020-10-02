From the Front Row - A season unlike no other and the best is yet to come!

I really like the eight team format that the MLB has adopted for this season and this season only.
However a lot of baseball experts around the country wouldn’t support it if it was a 162-game schedule with this type of play-off format.
I feel that should be up for discussion.
This year has been strange. I really have no other word to describe how the league has had to scramble amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Trying to reschedule games. Teams in quarantine and even reducing double-headers to seven innings. Extra innings starting with a runner at second base.
But here we are just a few weeks away from the end of the 2020 season and it appears we will crown a World Series champion after all.
Baseball critics do not feel that teams with the best records should have to play a wildcard game, teams like the Tampa Bay Rays and the LA Dodgers, who both had the best records in their league. They do it in the National Basketball League and the National Hockey League, so why can’t it work in the MLB?
Home field advantage is not proving to be all that important right now as both the Yankees and the Astros went on the road and swept their three-game series with the Indians and the Twins. With fans in the stands would it have been any different? Maybe.
The Florida Marlins took the first game from the Chicago Cubs at fanless Wrigley Field and the Cardinals went to San Diego and won the first game with the Padres.
By the time this column hits the newsstands, the field for the second round will have been determined with the American League winners heading west to San Diego and Los Angeles and the National league winners going down south to Arlington and Houston.
The finals of each league championship will be held in Texas and the World Series will be held at the Rangers new ball park in Arlington.
The 60-game season proved to be tougher than expected as injures riddled some teams to the point they had to dig deep into their farm systems just to come up with players.
However some of those teams enter the post-season with a recovered roster and with those players back and no home field advantage after the first round, you have to wonder if we could see some lower seeds make the finals of their league championship series.
When the season started it appeared the Dodgers and the Yankees were headed to an epic showdown. The Yankees however were one of those teams who were decimated by injuries in the middle of the season. After starting 16-6, they scrambled to finish 17-21 over their final stretch of games. That included a 10-game winning streak after they had dropped to 21-21 at one point in the season. They’ve also lost a good chunk of their pitching staff and I think that will catch up with them.
The Dodgers cake-walked their 60-game schedule with a 43-17 record and didn’t have a lot of injuries to deal with in blowing away the rest of the National League West.
If ever there was a post-season with unanswered questions -- welcome to the 2020 MLB playoffs.
High school sports
Wow the schedule is crazy!
We have subdistrict and district softball finals for next week and along with that district golf for York, Heartland and Exeter-Milligan. All of that is on tap before Tuesday with the exception of the district softball finals.
The regular season of football and volleyball is heading down the backstretch and state softball, state tennis and state golf are set for the week of Oct. 12-16.
And that’s not all. (“if you order now you will also get”) -- What I really mean is the schedule also includes both conference and district cross country meets.
This is a crazy and busy time, but it’s so much better to have all of this than no sports at all.
Have a great weekend and if you are on the road traveling to games or just out and about, be safe.
