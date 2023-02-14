Do you know the lucky animal in 2023? In case you missed it, this is a year of the Water Rabbit, starting from January 22nd, 2023 (Chinese New Year), and ending on February 9th, 2024 (Chinese New Year's Eve). The majority of years this falls in February. The sign of Rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture. 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope. For fun, find out your animal sign and it’s meaning at https://www.travelchinaguide.com/intro/social_customs/zodiac/

Family Storytime is back! Mrs. B invites you to join her for fun activities and listening to great stories Fridays at 10:30am. Story Time encourages skills like language and literacy, plus cognitive development and social-emotional growth, too. While you are here, enroll your child in “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” to prepare them for a lifetime of reading.

York Uncorked was held February 11. Patrons shared the evening with their sweethearts ... tasting fine wines and liquors plus delicious chocolates and other munchies from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Library Lovers Day was held on February 14. It may be Valentine’s Day for some, but for library lovers it was a day to come together for fun events and activities to celebrate the gift of free public access to literature and the wonderful people that make it possible.

On February 17 let yourself be inspired by Random Acts of Kindness Day to bring joy to the people you come across. The day encourages people to do good deeds and to celebrate the pay-it-forward mentality. It also reminds us that doing something kind for someone else can have a big impact not only on their day, but also on ours - being kind to others makes us happier and makes us realize we need to be kinder to ourselves too. An act of kindness doesn't have to be a big gesture either, sometimes the smallest act can have the biggest impact. The idea behind this holiday is to make the world a better place by spreading a little light around and to make kindness a part of our everyday lives.

With all that February has to offer, March activities start on Statehood Day, March 1st, when the Friends of the Library has scheduled Humanities Nebraska author Jeff Barnes to present, The "Mad" Queen of the Prairies: the Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory 1854 to 1859. Stay tuned to this column for more March events at your Public Library.

The Kent Bedient Gallery will host the final weeks of the art work of Giovanni Correa. These beautiful pencil drawing portraits are and made from photos. The Elmer Baker Display Case will feature a collection of Janey Due’s diverse work of art ranges from vibrant water paintings of fictional figures to a shelf of artist’s conk artwork. We invite you to take the opportunity to view these wonderful exhibits.