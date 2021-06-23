Friends of the Library: Read S'More this summer

Just wanted to mention a couple things for you to check out when you come to Kilgore Memorial Library to get your books, attend a meeting, use the computers or take advantage of the FREE Wi-Fi:

• The beautiful bright flowers at the front door. These are a wonderful welcome to the library. They are maintained by the tender care and attention of Joan Strong. Thank you for quiet donation and continuing maintenance.

• Be sure to stay hydrated in this summer heat. Enjoy the wonderful new water fountains with a bottle filler option! Many thanks to York County Health Coalition for their generous donation.

• Have a few minutes before your meeting or want to entertain the kiddos? Be sure to play I Spy on the Kent Bedient Gallery. Can you find all the items? The Gallery still has openings for groups, agencies and non-profits. Call 402-363-2620 to reserve this space to explain your goals, present your mission or promote your upcoming event.

• And see what’s new in the Elmer Baker Showcase. Library staff member, Diane Crowder, uses her creativity to fill the case when it is not reserved. Take a look at her current display of seashells and nautical items. Do you have a unique collection you would like to share? Call 402-363-2620 for availability.