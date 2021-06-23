Friends of the Library: Read S'More this summer

Reading books aloud to children stimulates their imagination and expands their understanding of the world. It helps them develop language and listening skills and prepares them to understand the written word. Even after children learn to read by themselves, it's still important for you to read aloud together.
Summer reading programs are not only fun – competition and prizes -- but help reverse the summer reading slide and start students on a journey to better grades and a lifelong love of reading.
Reading for fun helps you grow your imagination. And having a strong imagination isn’t just for kids. While we can have the tendency to outgrow our imaginative, creative selves as we get older, imagination and creativity are skills that can be applied in any environment. Expand your imagination through learning and experiencing stories and information from nonfiction and fiction books, magazines and feature articles.
Thank you to all who came to the Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Picnic. We enjoyed seeing so many entire families register for Imagine Your Story at Kilgore Memorial Library on June 5. Friends were so excited to be able to offer this event again!
So glad to see all those who attended the Bike Safety Ride on June 12. Everyone learned best biking practices, enjoyed hands-on learning activities and got a bike helmet. Thank you to Elias and the volunteers who made this day possible - Four Corners Health Department, Friends of Kilgore Memorial Library, and the York Police Department.
Just wanted to mention a couple things for you to check out when you come to Kilgore Memorial Library to get your books, attend a meeting, use the computers or take advantage of the FREE Wi-Fi:
• The beautiful bright flowers at the front door. These are a wonderful welcome to the library. They are maintained by the tender care and attention of Joan Strong. Thank you for quiet donation and continuing maintenance.
• Be sure to stay hydrated in this summer heat. Enjoy the wonderful new water fountains with a bottle filler option! Many thanks to York County Health Coalition for their generous donation.
• Have a few minutes before your meeting or want to entertain the kiddos? Be sure to play I Spy on the Kent Bedient Gallery. Can you find all the items? The Gallery still has openings for groups, agencies and non-profits. Call 402-363-2620 to reserve this space to explain your goals, present your mission or promote your upcoming event.
• And see what’s new in the Elmer Baker Showcase. Library staff member, Diane Crowder, uses her creativity to fill the case when it is not reserved. Take a look at her current display of seashells and nautical items. Do you have a unique collection you would like to share? Call 402-363-2620 for availability.
• Be sure to Save the Date: July 3 from 10:30 a.m. – noon for our Second Annual Dance Party. Enjoy tunes by The Music Mogul and a refreshing cool treat! Drawings for grand prizes for the Gnome Around Town, StoryWalk Scramble and Young Adult summer reading competition will take place during this activity also. You do not have to be present to win, but is sure is fun to have our winners with us to accept their prizes.
As we all “get back to normal,” remember our staff is just as eager. Updates on all activities are available at http://libraries.ne.gov/york/, or follow updates at Kilgore Memorial Library on Facebook. Staff members are here in person to assist or at 402-363-2620 or via email at kilgore@cityofyork.net.