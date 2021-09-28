Friends of the Library: Good-bye summer, hello autumn

Seasons change and with it our hope for a better, healthier future. The last 18 months have brought a new set of challenges for all of us, libraries included. Extended school and office closures (or having limited capacity), virtual classes and endless Zoom meetings, along with massive unemployment. This means that communities depend on their local libraries now more than ever for internet access, educational and other activities and assistance in job searches. Libraries are struggling to figure out the best course of action to safely provide these services to their communities.

While in-person services are still available at Kilgore Memorial Library, our staff will also continue to serve you through our virtual services. You can download e-books and audiobooks for free, do research, find information, study, and more from the comfort of your home.

Our Friends of the Library group have two fundraisers each year to help supplement special events and activities at our Library. The annual “Souper Soup Sale” is scheduled to return on November 27 at the library. The change in the weather has us all thinking of a bowl of delicious homemade soup. Information will be forthcoming on how you can support this popular Friends event.