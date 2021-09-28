Friends of the Library: Good-bye summer, hello autumn

Seasons change and with it our hope for a better, healthier future. The last 18 months have brought a new set of challenges for all of us, libraries included. Extended school and office closures (or having limited capacity), virtual classes and endless Zoom meetings, along with massive unemployment. This means that communities depend on their local libraries now more than ever for internet access, educational and other activities and assistance in job searches. Libraries are struggling to figure out the best course of action to safely provide these services to their communities.
While in-person services are still available at Kilgore Memorial Library, our staff will also continue to serve you through our virtual services. You can download e-books and audiobooks for free, do research, find information, study, and more from the comfort of your home.
Our Friends of the Library group have two fundraisers each year to help supplement special events and activities at our Library. The annual “Souper Soup Sale” is scheduled to return on November 27 at the library. The change in the weather has us all thinking of a bowl of delicious homemade soup. Information will be forthcoming on how you can support this popular Friends event.
Our other event “York Uncorked” is still on the calendar for February 12. But, again, we will have to see where we are in stopping this pandemic as the new year arrives. Many look forward to this evening at the library of tasting fine wines, liquors plus enjoying delicious chocolates and other munchies!
With traffic lighter in the library, we have not actively sought individuals or groups for displays in the Elmer Baker Showcase or on the Kent Bedient Gallery. Opportunities are still available. If you are interested in reserving either of these spaces, contact a Friends member or call the library and leave information about what you have to display, and a member of the Friends will contact you. This is a great opportunity to highlight your collection, organization, group, or agency at no charge.
Looking for something to entertain the family? Storytime is back! In person with Mr. and Mrs. B Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Virtual Storytime Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at kilgore.york on Facebook Live. Stop in for a “Grab and Go” craft that includes the activity sheets and supplies with easy-to-follow instructions to make together. With the support of the Friends group, the library can offer these activities at no cost to your family.
Next time you check out books, look at the bottom and see how much you have saved this year by using your library verses purchasing those books you enjoyed reading or the movies you viewed. You will be amazed!
New and renewal memberships to the Friends of Kilgore Memorial Library will be solicited soon. The dues are only $10 for the year, and we would love to have you on board!