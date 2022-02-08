Friends of the Library - Happy Library Lovers Month

Valentine's Day isn't the only reason why love is in the February air - it's also National Library Lover's Month! The entire month of February is dedicated to celebrating libraries, librarians, book lovers and lovers of libraries.
Remember the wonder you experienced when you first discovered something as a child? Maybe it was an idea, a place in nature, new understanding, or the pure joy of becoming lost in a new imaginary game for hours.
Our libraries are a place where we can get lost in an idea we are following, find an adventure we are seeking in a book, discover more about an issue we feel passionate about or get help from someone about something we want to know. These are all the reasons (and more) to celebrate the valuable roles libraries play in our lives and to re-engage with our libraries and “Show the Love”. (this year’s theme)
Speaking of Valentine’s Day...Looking for a unique event to attend? Tickets are available for our annual York Uncorked on February 12, 2022, from 5:30 to 8:00 pm. Share the evening with your sweetheart...tasting fine wines. beers, and liquors plus delicious chocolates and other munchies! Advance tickets may be purchased for $25 at Grand Central, Kilgore Memorial Library and at the Chamber of Commerce office. Tickets will be $30 at the door. Must be 21 or older to attend.
As I was typing on my laptop the other day spellcheck did a number on one word. I looked it up and it was NOT what I had meant in that sentence. I know it is probably my age, but there are so many new words being used that I do not fully understand. And…I wondered how they came to be.
Are you a logophile? (Logophile means word lover!) Dictionaries can sometimes get over 1,000 new words submitted per year. People invent novel words all the time, but which ones actually make it?
Merriam-Webster, which started publishing reference books like dictionaries in 1831, adds innovative words based on their usage. Words like air fryer, dad bod, deplatform, fluffernutter, and FTW were among additions.
Some of the words might be considered slang terms, or are heavily embedded into online culture, but according to Merriam-Webster, that is a large part of why they were included in the latest round-up. The new additions are related to internet slang, the coronavirus pandemic, politics, and pop culture.
The “new word” needs to be fairly popular and in use by way more people than just you and your friends. It must have “widespread, frequent, meaningful usage.” For instance, “OMG” was added to the dictionary in 2009 after lexicographers (a person who compiles dictionaries) had observed it in widespread use for about 15 years.
"The editors scour the texts in search of new words, new usages of existing words, variant spellings, and inflected forms–in short, anything that might help in deciding if a word belongs in the dictionary, understanding what it means, and determining typical usage," the dictionary's website says. "Any word of interest is marked, along with surrounding context that offers insight into its form and use. Just as the language never stops evolving, the dictionary never stops expanding."
Now that we are struggling with this horrible winter weather - what is another word you use for “very cold”? Icy. Frozen. Frigid. Chilly.Freezing. Stone-cold. Arctic. Glacial. They all make you shiver!
No matter which word I use, necessities during this bitter cold Nebraska weather for me are a bowl of hot soup (hopefully you have some from our Souper Soup Sale too!), sitting in front of a crackling fireplace, a soft comfy throw and curling up with a good book. But fixing a fluffernutter is not on that list! In case this is not yet in your dictionary…it’s a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow crème between two slices of white sandwich bread.