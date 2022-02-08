Friends of the Library - Happy Library Lovers Month

Some of the words might be considered slang terms, or are heavily embedded into online culture, but according to Merriam-Webster, that is a large part of why they were included in the latest round-up. The new additions are related to internet slang, the coronavirus pandemic, politics, and pop culture.

The “new word” needs to be fairly popular and in use by way more people than just you and your friends. It must have “widespread, frequent, meaningful usage.” For instance, “OMG” was added to the dictionary in 2009 after lexicographers (a person who compiles dictionaries) had observed it in widespread use for about 15 years.

"The editors scour the texts in search of new words, new usages of existing words, variant spellings, and inflected forms–in short, anything that might help in deciding if a word belongs in the dictionary, understanding what it means, and determining typical usage," the dictionary's website says. "Any word of interest is marked, along with surrounding context that offers insight into its form and use. Just as the language never stops evolving, the dictionary never stops expanding."

Now that we are struggling with this horrible winter weather - what is another word you use for “very cold”? Icy. Frozen. Frigid. Chilly.Freezing. Stone-cold. Arctic. Glacial. They all make you shiver!

No matter which word I use, necessities during this bitter cold Nebraska weather for me are a bowl of hot soup (hopefully you have some from our Souper Soup Sale too!), sitting in front of a crackling fireplace, a soft comfy throw and curling up with a good book. But fixing a fluffernutter is not on that list! In case this is not yet in your dictionary…it’s a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow crème between two slices of white sandwich bread.